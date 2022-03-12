Fronteo of “poor people with money” in red discovery

The exhibition of economic well-being in people who did not have a lawful profile to guarantee their assets filled with curiosity, mainly young people from Santiago and neighboring municipalities, tempted to interfere in the commission of frauds that caused the embezzlement of millions of US citizens since the Dominican Republic.

The Public Ministry, in its coercive measure request file details that it was precisely the confrontation in social networks of one of those involved in the network, the starting point to start the investigation that allowed the dismantling of the criminal network of call centers last week.

Among the members of the network are deportees from the United States, people with a history of theft and drugs in the country, frontmen, experts in technology and with command of the English language, but, above all, with an economic profile that could not support legality. of the property owned.

With the dirty money they lived the good life, the prosecution body describes in its file: “they exhibited high-end vehicles, bought apartments, sumptuous properties, electronic equipment and technological services.

In addition, “they always went around with luxurious clothes and clothing, they celebrated night parties with high-cost alcoholic beverages.”

Pablo Miguel Balbuena or Miguel Ortiz (a) The Valve

Is pointed out as one of the ringleaders of the network of scams. For his fronting of large sums of money and clothing in live broadcasts that he made on the social network Facebook, the authorities opened the investigative process in July 2020. By intercepting his phones, he was able to identify the rest of the network.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the accused used the networks to promote the organization which is called “The Directive”, and recruit people.

The Valve came to show off large ballots of two thousand pesos and brand tennis shoes, “the fat” that nobody could have in the Las Charcas neighborhood, La Yagüita del Pastor sector, Santiago de los Caballeros.

However, of the three savings accounts he has at Banco BHD León, two are inactive and one is closed.

The last time he contributed to the Social Security Treasury (TSS) was in 2016. Most of his jobs in the 2008-2016 period were in activities related to the call center sector and his salary never exceeded 35 thousand pesos.

However, he received remittances from Perth Amboy, NJ. The file shows 2,035 dollars and 120,651.44 pesos.

“It is very striking that instead of presenting enough money in the financial and banking system of the Dominican Republic, what it does is disappear from the banks.”

Thus, without a strong economic profile in the financial and banking system, he had a 2002 Honda CRV insured for a value of 530 thousand pesos.

Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz (Darimán and/or Dari)

Designated as the ringleader of the network of scams, Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz alias Darimán the dispossession of the pension funds of hundreds of US citizens through the call center is attributed Televoice International Group Sucrod.

According to the Public Ministry, the economic power of the fraudulent call center structure led by the accused allowed him to adopt extravagant tastes, for example, he acquired a Jeep-type vehicle, Tesla brand, Model X 100D model of the year 2018, whose market value exceeds 130 thousand US dollars.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/03/11/screen-of-a-cell-phone-with-text-and-images-of-a-truck-dfd26b63. png Tesla of Dariman (PHOTO: EXTERNAL SOURCE)

During the search of his home in the Residencial Torre Real VI of the Jardines del Llano urbanization in Santiago, the authorities seized: a mini uzi, a Glock brand pistol, the amount of 60,550 dollars in cash; a Land Rover brand vehicle from 2015, the Tesla from 2018, an Iphone 13 Pro Max cell phone, chains, watches, among other objects.

Angel Rafael Peralta Guzman aka Alikate

He was a de facto partner in the call center of the accused Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández and, according to the file, he recruited people to make mirror transfers of illicit money from the United States of America.

The agency stated that this defendant used urban music as a dembow singer In order to give the appearance of legality to the goods that he had acquired and exhibited, he interacted with people from the urban artistic and communication media (radio and television).

According to the MP, Alikate, who also belongs to the Los Trinitarios gang, has registered with the General Directorate of Internal Taxes a Jeep-type vehicle, black in color from 2014, a two-story house located in El Hoyo de Peking and a two-story building levels too.

Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodriguez Fernandez

Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodriguez Fernandez, deported from the United Stateswith a criminal record in the Dominican Republic and belongs to the criminal organization Los Trinitarios, he owns the call center Rodcat Contact Center, SRL

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/03/11/image-of-the-screen-of-a-video-game-of-a-car-95eb611a. png Goods of “May” (PHOTO: EXTERNAL SOURCE)

According to the Public Ministry, the following assets are registered with the DGII as a result of fraudulent actions: two lots in the Palma del Valle urbanization, a 2011 Kia vehicle and a 2014 Jeep.

Maximo Miguel Mena Pena

This accused is a de facto partner of Mayo in his company Rodcat Contact Center and is also a company owner Homserve Contact Center also posed as a lawyer to threaten his victims, Americans over 60 years of age.

According to the MP, his company was created “to be able to place resources obtained from illicit activities in the national financial system, as is the case with first and second degree aggravated fraud, committed by this criminal network.

He exhibited a Jeep Cherokee brand SUV, from 2016 and two years ago he acquired a property valued at 3,110,000 pesos, “which does not correspond to his financial profile.”

Genaro Antonio Hernandez Caba (a) Moreno K5

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/03/11/photo-montage-of-the-face-of-a-man-with-beard-and-mustache- 7fadc93f.png Moreno K5. (PHOTO: EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Owner of a clandestine call center, where the most scams were carried outs ruthless and creative when suggesting their victims. According to the Public Ministry, he does not present a financial history that corresponds to his ostentatious and luxurious life, seven vehicles in his name, between 2017 and 2021, among which a 2014 Toyota 4 Runner, a 2015 Kia K5 and a Honda stand out. CRV of 2018. In addition, he acquired a property in May of last year in Boca de Maizal with an appraisal of RD$3,400,000.00. “without due justification”.

Hernández Caba has six accounts, all savings. Five in local currency and one in foreign currency, with total amounts of just RD$1,854,589.7.

imputed

For the operation of the fraudulent actions, the Public Ministry reiterates that the leaders needed people with knowledge of technology and command of the English language, for the functions of opening and closing the frauds, frontmen, mules, etc.

The other defendants identified as members of the network are: José Eliezer Rodríguez Ortiz, Jhonatan Francisco Vásquez Ventura, Emmanuel Castro Ozuna (Billete), Josué de Jesús Marte, Anabel Adames, David Antonio Guzmán Javier, Winston Rafael Batista Brito, Jean Carlos Rosa Vargas , William Hiche Cárdenas, Wilmer Abreu Durán and Juan de Dios Martínez Brito.

Also: Salim Bautista Santana, Enrrique Sánchez, Cedrik Sánchez Rodríguez, Carlos Daladier Silverio Cabral, Ramón Tomás Camacho Tejada (Blood), José Efraín Mejía, Víctor Manuel Hernández, Rubén Ángel María Reynoso Rodríguez, Juan Carlos Belliard Uceta, Wilson Núñez Rodríguez, José Oscar Peguero Martínez and William Alberto Díaz Cruz.

The group also includes: Jonathan Yoelfri Peña Martínez, José Estévez Then and/or Joel Estévez Mena, Willys Mena, Augusto Fermín Jáquez and/or Augusto Fermín Rodríguez Jáquez, Félix Manuel Jorge Muñoz, Juan Carlos Silverio Gómez, Cristina Lhin Yeng, Bonifacio Estévez and/or Bonifacio Daniel Estévez Irrizari and Linda Pérez.

For all of them, the persecution body will request next Monday, March 14, 18 months of preventive detention and the declaration of the complex case before the Court of Permanent Attention of the Palace of Justice of Santiago.