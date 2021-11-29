World

Frontex will deploy a 24-hour plane to monitor the flow of migrants in the English Channel

Photo of James Reno James Reno15 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Frontex, the European coast guard, has announced that it will engage a 24-hour plane over the English Channel to monitor and stop illegal migrant smuggling. This was stated on Sunday by Gérald Darmanin, the French Minister of the Interior, at the conclusion of a meeting with the ministers of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, all countries affected by the illegal smuggling of migrants in the Channel, as bases of departure or places where traffickers organize the routes.

The meeting, which took place at the port of Calais, near the English Channel, was convened by France after the serious shipwreck last Wednesday. The United Kingdom was also expected to participate, and above all, where migrants embarking on the English Channel arrive, but was excluded at the last minute due to diplomatic tensions with France after the shipwreck.

According to the French government, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would have dumped the blame for the shipwreck on France and posted a communication to French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter before sending it directly to him: the clash has further worsened relations between the two countries, already rather compromised by the numerous disputes over the rights of French fishermen in the English Channel after Brexit. UK Interior Minister Priti Patel said she will meet her European partners separately this week.

– Read also: The flow of migrants into the Channel is once again a problem

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno15 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

New York, who is Eric Adams, the new mayor – Corriere.it

4 weeks ago

Our saints, our traveling companions

4 weeks ago

Gb: Johnson quotes Peppa Pig in front of industrialists, it is controversy – World

7 days ago

Cumbre Vieja, new lava flows reach the sea in La Palma: the “island” of volcanic rock is growing

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button