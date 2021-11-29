Frontex will deploy a 24-hour plane to monitor the flow of migrants in the English Channel

Frontex, the European coast guard, has announced that it will engage a 24-hour plane over the English Channel to monitor and stop illegal migrant smuggling. This was stated on Sunday by Gérald Darmanin, the French Minister of the Interior, at the conclusion of a meeting with the ministers of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, all countries affected by the illegal smuggling of migrants in the Channel, as bases of departure or places where traffickers organize the routes.

The meeting, which took place at the port of Calais, near the English Channel, was convened by France after the serious shipwreck last Wednesday. The United Kingdom was also expected to participate, and above all, where migrants embarking on the English Channel arrive, but was excluded at the last minute due to diplomatic tensions with France after the shipwreck.

According to the French government, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would have dumped the blame for the shipwreck on France and posted a communication to French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter before sending it directly to him: the clash has further worsened relations between the two countries, already rather compromised by the numerous disputes over the rights of French fishermen in the English Channel after Brexit. UK Interior Minister Priti Patel said she will meet her European partners separately this week.

