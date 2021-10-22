Frontiera / Su Rete 4 the film with Jack Nicholson (today, 22 October)

Border it is a very current detective film that brings out a problem that politics has not yet been able to solve. This film, masterfully directed by Tony Richardson is capable of transmitting an important message of socio-political commitment, resulting in a winner on both sides. The story is credible in exposing the corruption of the American border police, in describing the shady trafficking of children and women, in giving visibility to an inhuman condition where corrupt people profit on the lives of poor souls who are looking for an alternative to a perennial one. situation of poverty. The cruel conditions in which Mexicans are forced to live are shown in all their brutality and it is impossible not to be impressed. The film received good reviews and also a fair response from the public. At the same time Border it is also an excellent detective story, which easily gets a hold on the viewer. There are several well-crafted and compelling moments of action. The realistic part of the scenes heightens the tension in key shots, all to the benefit of the film’s success. Jack Nicholson’s interpretation is great, for the umpteenth time he gives the audience a great interpretation. It should be noted that in the film there are numerous wide-field scenes, all of a very high technical level.

Frontiera, the cast of the film

Border airs on Network 4 in the afternoon of today, 22 October 2021, starting from 16.35. The film is from 1981 directed by Tony Richardson. The director made his debut in 1958 with the film The angry young people, a few years later he founded the production company Woodfall Films. In his 39-year career he made 19 films, his latest works are: Blue Sky, The Phantom of the Opera and Hotel New Hampshire. In 1962 he won the BAFTA Award for Best Screenplay for Taste of Honey. In 1964 he won the Oscar for best director for Tom Jones. Elpidia Carrillo is also part of the cast, in 41 years of career she has interpreted 15 films, her most recent works are: Madres, The Tax Collector and Mother and child. The male actor is Harvey Keitel, in his 55-year career he starred in 97 films and a TV series.

In 1992 he obtained an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Bugsy. Among the prizes won there is the Davide di Donatello Award in 1996 as the best foreign actor for Smoke. Among the most well-known films played by the actor we find: – Sister Act: a nut in a nun’s dress, Thelma and Louise, Taxi driver, Youth the youth, Lansky. The cast also includes Jack Nicholson, winner of three Oscars for Best Leading Actor for Something Has Changed and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Best Supporting Actor for Longing for Tenderness. His most recent works are: Il grande inganno and Towards the south.

Frontier, the plot of the film

The story of Border is set on the border between the USA and Mexico, a place of desperate people where a steady stream of illegal emigration takes place every day. To tell the clandestine truth not so much, since what happens every day is consumed under the eyes of the border police, who unscrupulously persecute the unfortunate Mexicans who in every way try to cross the border in search of a better life and a work that allows them to survive a misery, which would haunt them for all the days of their existence. Police officers engaged in this operation sometimes let Mexicans cross the border, other times they arrest them, depending on the pressure they receive from people bribing the agents.

Among these policemen is Charlie Smith, a man who earns a low salary for his job that allows him to live in dignity, but who at a certain point is forced by his wife to accept this inhumane extraordinary job to satisfy the woman’s consumerist manias. .

During a raid, the agent is faced with a problem that puts him in a position to choose what is the right thing to do. A young woman tries to cross the border with her baby in her arms, while another tries to cross the border followed by her young brother. Charlie realizes that he cannot turn around and follows the painful events of the young woman, until he challenges the agreement with his colleagues, amid the anger of the exploiters. After unfortunate events she manages to find the baby who was kidnapped to be sold, while the mother ends up in prostitution.

