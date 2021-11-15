Froome still suffered from schistosomiasis, but is now cured

After a Tour de France below expectations, he underwent a series of scrupulous tests. From which it emerged that Chris Froome was again affected by schistosomiasis, a parasitic disease whose contagion occurs through contaminated water and from which he is now cured. The Kenyan had already been affected by this tropical disease in the past, then defeated in 2013. The winner of four Tours (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017) during the Boucle 2021 could not understand the fatigue that afflicted him and finished 133rd, 4 hours and 12 minutes from Pogacar. In recent days Froome had declared that he had had intestinal problems, without going into details. Then, to clarify, it was Sylvan Adams, the owner of the Israel Start-Up Nation who confirmed to Velonews that Froome suffers precisely from schistosomiasis: “Chris has had several problems this year and on the Tour it is as if he was being held back. He told me it was the most difficult he has faced in his career. The tests tested positive for the disease and was cured. Once he recovered, in the season finale, his performances were better ”.