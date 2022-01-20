FROST IRRUPTION en route to ITALY. COLLAPSE of TEMPERATURES and SNOW to the PLAIN. LATEST UPDATES

As we have been announcing for days, we are preparing to live the first real one FROSTY raid that will invest Italy and Eastern Europe. In these hours, the icy sack has already reached northern Europe and over the next few hours it will set off towards the south, making its entry into Italy on the evening of THURSDAY 20 JANUARY and entering definitively on Friday 22 January, with a thermal collapse and snow up to very low altitudes, locally also in the plains. What will happen in detail?

The big cold will arrive on Friday 22 January, on all the Adriatic regions. We foresee widespread bad weather (due to the cold front in transit) with snow at first from 700-800 meters, decreasing to 200-300 by evening. The high-risk regions will mainly be those of the Adriatic belt, that is, Romagna, Marche, Abruzzo, Molise, Puglia and Basilicata. But snow at low altitudes also in Calabria and Sicily. The highlight (the first part of the raid) will come on Saturday 22 January when the cold air will spread over all of Italy. This will result in a thermal collapse with SNOW in the plains (Saturday morning) on Rimini, Riccione, Ancona, Pesaro, Pescara and Termoli. In the evening, WORSE also on Puglia and Basilicata with snow falling from 800 to 200 meters, and in the night up to the plain. WHERE WILL IT SNOW?

The flakes will reach all areas, from Foggia to Salento, where there will be the possibility of some weak accumulation in the hills (Murgia, South-East Bari, Valle d’Itria, and over 100 in Salento. Also for SUNDAY, SNOW (late in the evening) up to the plains and coasts and to the hills of Sicily and Calabria. Cold temperatures and locally below freezing. Then, from Monday resurgence of the FROST with a new temperature drop and more snow. S.i puts forward the hypothesis, again supported by several mathematical models, of one retrogression from Russia with cold air directed to Italy is possible resurgence of cold and snowfalls throughout the Adriatic and the South. However, the greater interest of the remaining regions of our country is not excluded. We will come back and deal with this topic better in the next editorials.