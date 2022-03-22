Fruits of the wind, a thriller that never takes off

Netflix

fruits of the wind (Windfall, United States/2022). Direction: Charlie McDowell. Script: Justin Lader, Andrew Kevin Walker, on an idea by Jason Segel and Charlie McDowell. Photography: Isiah Donte Lee. Edition: David Marks. Music: Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans. Cast: Lily Collins, Jason Segel, Jesse Plemons. Available in: Netflix. Our opinion: regular.

The third collaboration of filmmaker Charlie McDowell with screenwriter Justin Lader is far below what they knew how to reap with that dystopian work that was The One I Love, the director’s feature debut starring Mark Duplass and Elisabeth Moss. Then came a happy little flirtation with sci-fi with The Discovery, in which Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons entered the world of the director, which already seems to be defined by an unavoidable feature: always part of a host of interesting ideas anchored in the thriller, but an inability to sustain the tension throughout the footage is perceived.

Yes OK The One I Love is the exception to the rule, the brand new fruits of the wind It is the clearest exponent of everything that the McDowell-Lader tandem should polish. The feature film, which is already available on Netflix, is based on an idea by the filmmaker and Segel himself, who conceived the first guidelines for the film in the midst of a pandemic, with the premise of what would happen if the most comfortable home, that space that gives you peace of mind and security, it is taken from you by a complete stranger.

We are not exactly dealing with a little explored topic, but the creative team is aware of it, and lets us know with its first sequences, those in which the camera remains stopped in different spaces of a luxurious rest house, while the credits retro invade the frames with the same forcefulness with which the soundtrack by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans does the same (and more than well, music is one of the strongest aspects of the film). That trip to thrillers hitchcockians at the beginning it is more of a playful move by McDowell than an aspiration, for which the wink is more than welcome. The problems appear when, in a film that is based exclusively on the dialogues, we do not find stimulating narrative proposals.

Lily Collins (McDowell’s wife) travels with her husband (the unnamed businessman played by the ever-excellent Plemons) to a house they have set aside for their vacation. Before his arrival, that space is violated by the character of Segel (who also does not have a name), a thief who takes advantage of the owners’ absence to not only steal some jewelry and some money but also to rest there for a few hours. The arrival of the couple to the place takes him by surprise, but prior to the collision between the protagonists and the antagonist (roles that change smoothly), McDowell builds an interesting sequence in which, with just a few words, he tells us that that couple that we believed to be stable is not having its best moment, and that the wife is the only figure aware of these surreptitious conflicts. The scene becomes a kind of foreshadowing, a small hint that McDowell and Lader plant early to develop later, when the viewer may have already lost interest.

Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons in Fruits of the Wind, available on Netflix (Netflix/)

When the marriage meets the thief trying to escape from that idyllic house Some promising moments of black comedy are raised. Since Plemons’ character decides to give the intruder a large sum of money to prevent the danger from escalating, he must wait a day for the bank to approve the operation. In this way, the three are forced to live together at home and it is there where the details of the thriller are abandoned to give space to somewhat superficial and Manichaean dialogues. fruits of the wind he is not subtle in attempting to sketch out a critique of capitalism in the role of Plemons, a ruthless businessman who McDowell uses as a pawn for his “important” parables.

Likewise, there is also no subtlety when Collins recounts what her married life is like with this man who considers her more “a trophy wife” than a woman with desires of her own. Therefore, and despite the fact that there is an enigma to solve (will the money arrive or will the panorama get complicated much sooner?), McDowell’s feature film never takes off and, unlike what Natalie Morales did in another genre with One click away ends up being a film conceived in a pandemic and with few resources, but with nothing substantial to say.