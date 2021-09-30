This evening will go broadcast on Rai Tre at 21.20 In Her Shoes – If I were her, a 2005 film by Curtis Hanson, starring Cameron Diaz, Toni Collette, Shirley MacLaine And Richard Burgi. One of the most successful comedies of Cameron Diaz, known for starring in hit films such as Being John Malkovich, Vanilla Sky, Gangs of New York And Love does not go on vacation. During her long artistic career, from which the San Diego actress, born in 1972, took leave last year, Cameron Diaz has received 4 Golden Globe nominations, one for the BAFTA Awards and 3 for the Screen Actors Guild.

Cameron Diaz and his retirement: “He’s in the ‘Okay, I’ve had enough!’ Phase”

The retirement from the scene surprised everyone: the actress has not made a film since 2013, but has declared that she feels okay with her family and her husband the musician Benji Madden, guitarist of the pop-punk group Good Charlotte, with whom she married after only 7 months of engagement in January 2015. At just 41 years old Cameron Diaz decided to leave the entertainment world: the last two films were released almost simultaneously in theaters in 2014: Annie – Happiness is contagious And Sex Tape – Gone on the net. Cameron Diaz’s friend confirmed the news last year, Selma Blair, who revealed in an interview: “I went to lunch with Cameron the other day and we were remembering the time of the movie Sweetest Thing… I would have liked to star in a sequel but she doesn’t want to, she’s in the ‘Okay, I’ve had enough’ phase. I mean, she doesn’t need to make other films, she has a wonderful life, I have no idea what it would take to be able to retrace her steps! ».

Cameron Diaz illness: «Frustrating! I’ve always felt bad about myself! “

And to think that Cameron Diaz had begun to take her first steps in the world of entertainment at a very young age. At sixteen he started the modeling career for the agency Elle, later after a stint in Japan, she returned to the US and was amazed to get the part of the film’s female lead The Mask with Jim Carrey. Then the consecration with Everyone’s crazy about Mary And my best friend’s Wedding. It also dates back to the beginnings illness, a malaise of which Cameron Diaz he only spoke a while ago. In his book “The Body Book: The Law of Hunger, the Science of Strength, and Other Ways to Love Your Amazing Body” of 2014 the now former actress talked about her problems with acne, a difficulty that continued as a teenager, but also during the twenties. “I had really terrible skin it was embarrassing and frustrating and I always felt very bad about myself”, he wrote Cameron Diaz. And he is not the only star to have suffered from it: they also had to deal with acne Kate Perry – “One of my biggest insecurities comes from the fact that I have acne scars and being aware of this, I often cover them with a lot of makeup” – the singer Rihanna and the actress Keira Knightley. Let’s say Cameron Diaz is in good company …

