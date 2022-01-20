Ft, bitcoin ‘miners’ threatened by EU ban appeal – Cryptocurrency news

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, JAN 20 – The requests for a European “ban” on the main form of minting of bitcoins continue, also in light of the growing share of renewable energy dedicated to this process. This is what the Financial Times reports. Vice President of the European Securities and Markets Authority, Erik Thedéen, told the FT that bitcoin mining has become a “national issue” for his home country of Sweden and warned that cryptocurrencies represent a risk for the achievement of the climate objectives in the Paris agreement given their environmental impact. The alarm is due to the minting method, because the ‘miners’ use data centers full of fast computers to solve complex puzzles and are rewarded with freshly minted coins. In the face of growing criticism, the ‘miners’ have increased the share of renewable energy, which is now a new problem. “We need to discuss the industry’s shift to more efficient technology,” Thedéen said, calling for intervention from Brussels. An example would be to ban the method known as “proof of work” and instead push industry towards the less energy-intensive “proof of participation” model. (HANDLE).

