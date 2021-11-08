World

Ft does the accounts in the Vatican’s pocket, 100 million lost on the London building

Photo of James Reno James Reno38 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

“The Vatican will lose 100 million pounds with the sale of the luxurious building, located in London, now at the center of an international criminal investigation”. The Financial Times writes it on the front page in its European edition, specifying that “the Vatican is in the final stages of the sale of the building located at 60 Sloane Avenue, in the London district of Knightsbridge”, for a sum equal to “about 200 million pounds to private equity group Bain Capital, according to several people familiar with the dossier. Bain Capital and Savills, who manages the sale, both declined to comment. “

According to the British financial newspaper “the Holy See invested in the building between 2014 and 2018, 300 million pounds, which means that the sale should confirm a loss of about 100 million pounds” The City newspaper recalls that ” the scandal linked to the purchase of the building led the procurator of the Holy See to open proceedings against the former banker Raffaele Mincione and others, including a Cardinal “and” at the end of last year, Pope Francis deprived the powerful office of the central administration of the Vatican of an investment portfolio worth hundreds of millions of euros made up of donations from Catholics ”.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno38 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Positive teacher, children stuck in school in quarantine: China is zero tolerance

4 days ago

“Immediate termination”: PSG, a bomb is about to explode – SerieANews

1 week ago

Cop26, Biden against Xi Jinping: “He made a big mistake not to come. The United States wants to lead the world”

6 days ago

a half-naked woman gets out of the van. And the driver gets fired VIDEO

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button