Ft does the accounts in the Vatican’s pocket, 100 million lost on the London building

“The Vatican will lose 100 million pounds with the sale of the luxurious building, located in London, now at the center of an international criminal investigation”. The Financial Times writes it on the front page in its European edition, specifying that “the Vatican is in the final stages of the sale of the building located at 60 Sloane Avenue, in the London district of Knightsbridge”, for a sum equal to “about 200 million pounds to private equity group Bain Capital, according to several people familiar with the dossier. Bain Capital and Savills, who manages the sale, both declined to comment. “

According to the British financial newspaper “the Holy See invested in the building between 2014 and 2018, 300 million pounds, which means that the sale should confirm a loss of about 100 million pounds” The City newspaper recalls that ” the scandal linked to the purchase of the building led the procurator of the Holy See to open proceedings against the former banker Raffaele Mincione and others, including a Cardinal “and” at the end of last year, Pope Francis deprived the powerful office of the central administration of the Vatican of an investment portfolio worth hundreds of millions of euros made up of donations from Catholics ”.