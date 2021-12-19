Ftse Eb hanging by a thread: what to do? Buy Unicredit or Intesa?

Below is the interview with Alessandro Cocco, CEO of Unicron Associates, to whom we asked some questions about the Ftse Mib index and various blue chips.

The Ftse Mib fell to put pressure on the area of ​​26,500 which was however defended at the end of the week. What are the expectations for the next sessions?

The Ftse Mib rebounded from 26,400 points, tested and put under pressure on Friday in the intraday.

If the index were to violate the 26,400 area it will continue to drop towards 26,000 points, with holes in it, attention will be paid to the lows of 30 November in the 25,500 area.

The rebound from the lows of the 26,400 area will have to be followed by a break of the tops at 26,680 points, beyond which the Ftse Mib will aim primarily at 27,000 points.

Above this threshold, the index will point to the highs of December 7 at 27,170 points and this will be the resistance to be breached in order to think of a return towards the highs of the year in the area of ​​27,800 / 28,000.

My view is constructive at the moment and I am confident in a recovery of the Ftse Mib, but beware of Wall Street which is giving up a little too much ground and could weigh down the European stock exchanges.

The latter have support zones that could contain the declines, but if the US indices accelerate on the descent, inevitably the European lists will also fall, which is why it is good to be cautious because there are also risks for the Ftse Mib.

Last Friday Unicredit went up against the trend, while Intesa Sanpaolo was the worst bank. What is your view on both?

Unicredit started up again and violated the 11.8 euros, resistance that allowed it to first reach the highs of 11 October at 12.16 euros and then to go further.

Support is now at € 12.8, while on the upside the first obstacle is given by the highs of December 15 in the € 13.62 area.

Beyond this level, Unicredit will be able to fully recover the losses caused by Covid, thus returning to 14.45 / 14.5 euros, the pre-pandemic top.

Watch out for the support at 12.8 euros, below which the title will drop to 12.2 euros first and 12 euros later.

Intesa Sanpaolo attempted to close the gap on November 26, but failed to do so, and now the focus is on the support at 2.16 euros.

Once this level has been lost, we will look to the lows of November 30 at 2.08 euros, while on the holding of 2.16 euros Intesa Sanpaolo could recover towards 2.26 in the first place.

Above the level just indicated, the stock will aim at € 2.3235 first and then up to € 2.46.

How do you assess the current setup of Azimut and Finecobank and what strategies can you suggest for both?

Azimut has not recovered any of the losses of November, but is working on a fairly interesting support at 23.67 euros, below which, however, it will drop to 23 euros.

On the upside, I report the high of 16 December at 24.36 euros, beyond which Azimut will aim for 24.8 euros first and then 25.45 euros later.

FinecoBank experienced a heavy session at the end of the week and breached the lows of 2 December, putting pressure on those of 10 September as well.

I would not go long on the stock until after the upward violation of 16 euros, while in the event of a continuation of the decline I would pay attention to the first support at 14.8 euros and the next at 14.4 euros.