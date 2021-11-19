Ftse Eb towards strong correction. Buy Stellantis or Ferrari?

Below is the interview with Filippo Diodovich, IG strategist, to whom we asked some questions about the current market situation and the prospects in the short term.

European equity markets are showing a little more strength than American ones. What to expect now?

We believe equity market bulls may continue with less relative strength than in the past few weeks.

There are two factors in the coming weeks that could lead to a significant market correction, even more than 10%.

The first is the increase in coronavirus cases which has led some governments of the Old Continent to promote new restrictive measures on the mobility of people and on gatherings.

The second relates to inflationary pressures that could push Central Banks to review monetary strategies.

Especially the Federal Reserve in the meeting of 14/15 December could choose to accelerate the tapering process and prepare the market for an upcoming interest rate hike in the first half of 2022.

At its meeting on December 16, the ECB will have to review its quantitative easing plans (the PEPP expires in March 2022).

We therefore believe that equity markets can extend the rally until early December and then face strong tensions which should lead to a significant correction from current values.

The Ftse Mib slowed down a bit after reaching the 28,000 area: are there the conditions for new extensions?

From 8 November the upward push that started from the bottom at the end of September seems to have lost some strength for the Ftse Mib.

From a technical point of view, the condition for new extensions will be the peremptory victory over the resistance in the area of ​​28 thousand points.

Above this resistance, buyers’ enthusiasm will revive and the conditions will be created for the creation of a bullish segment capable of attacking the next targets at 28,600 and the ambitious 29,600 (top of August 2008).

Negative signals for the Ftse Mib will come, however, with the collapse of the support at 27,380 points, prelude to a possible decline in the direction of the supports to 27 thousand points.

Stellantis is trying to win back 18 euros, while Ferrari has flown to new historical records. What can you tell us about these two titles?

We have a positive view on both stocks. For Stellantis, the recent declines have not changed medium-term bullish graphic expectations.

We believe that the eventual overcoming of the tops of 16 November at 18.20 euros will be the condition to lay the foundations for an extension in the direction of long objectives at 18.74 euros, peak of 13 August. Contrary signals only below 17.42 euros.

Ferrari is a title at a particularly brilliant time. The strong purchases on the luxury car group led the main price oscillators to strongly overbought, also showing some divergence between the trend of prices and oscillators.

A correction is possible in the short term. We believe that falls of up to 220 euros can be considered physiological after the long rally.

Above 240 euros, new objectives at 260 euros. Indications of weakness for Ferrari only below the support of 220 euros, a prelude to a possible drop to 208 euros.

The euro-dollar continues to fall unabated. Do you expect a change of course in the short term?

The euro-dollar rate continues to decline on expectations of divergent monetary strategies by their respective central banks.

The ECB will continue an accommodative monetary policy for a long time in support of the economic recovery, on the belief that inflationary pressures are only on the supply side, in the wake of bottlenecks in the supply system.

The Fed, on the other hand, should soon change its approach to monetary policy, preparing the markets for an interest rate hike in the first half of 2022. From a technical point of view, for the euro-dollar, the possible breakdown of the support at 1.1264 could open the doors to a descent towards 1.12. Contrary signals only above 1.14.