Ftse Mib, a day to forget for Moncler

The stock market today closed the session below par: on the Ftse Mib the performances of UniCredit (-0.84%) And Moncler (-3.14%).

In Europe, the lists again found themselves dealing with fears about possible restrictions triggered by the new wave of contagions.

The Brent futures market is up by half a percentage point to 83.8 dollars a barrel while the Eurodollar is essentially unchanged at 1.15765 (-0.07%).

Particularly interesting day on the cryptoasset market: the first two crypto by capitalization, Bitcoin and Ether, have updated the all-time highs rising above 68,500 and 4,800 dollars respectively. Since the beginning of the year, the former has risen by over 130% while the increase in the latter exceeds 500 percentage points.

Borsa Today, update at 17:45: Ftse Mib in red by 1%

The Ftse Mib ended the session a 27,441.27 points, -0.97% compared to the previous figure.

On the second day of placement of the BTP Futura, the BTP-Bund spread did not register significant changes at 112 basis points.

Update at 13: the only minus sign is from the Ftse Mib

Shortly before 1pm the Dax rises by 0.27%, the Cac40 registers a + 0.32% and the Ftse Mib loses 0.16%.

UniCredit (+ 0.52%) confirms positive after the news of the sale of the entire stake held in Yapı ve Kredi Bankası.

The worst performance on the blue chip basket was recorded by Moncler (-2.35%), pushed down by a report on European luxury in which analysts of Goldman Sachs they reduced their estimates for the sector in the wake of the expectation of a Chinese slowdown.

Particularly, on the MONC share the valuation passed from “neutral” to “sell”.

Future Wall Street: expected to open in parity

At the halfway point in Europe, the derivative on the Dow Jones registers -0.09%, the one on the S & P500 marks a + 0.03% and the future on the Nasdaq rises by 0.2%.

Update 9:25 am: Ftse Mib, UniCredit top performer

The Ftse100 starts with a + 0.07%, the Dax marks a + 0.13%, the Cac40 registers a -0.06% and our Ftse Mib loses 0.13% to 27,674.33 points.

On the blue chip list, the best performance is the prerogative of UniCredit (+ 1.13%) after the news of the sale of the entire stake held in Yapı ve Kredi Bankası. Faced with a moderate positive impact on CET1, the transaction will generate a negative impact on consolidated income statement of approximately 1.6 billion.

Positive start also for Interpump (+ 1.07%) and Stellantis (+ 0.7%) while sales are hitting Moncler (-3.67%) and Banco BPM (-1.41%).

Among the companies that are preparing to lift the veil on quarterly accounts we find FinecoBank (+ 0.14%), Brembo (-0.42%) and Salvatore Ferragamo (-0.38%).

Contraction of one and a half percentage points to 111 basis points for the BTP-Bund spread on the second day of the placement of the Btp Futura.

On the first day the title registered requests for 957 million, against 2.3 billion on the first day of the previous edition.

Asia Stock Exchanges: Tokyo closes in red

The Hong Kong index, Hang Seng, shares up 0.1%, the China A50 posted -0.48% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with -0.24%.

Red by 0.75% for Tokyo, where the Nikkei closed at 29,285.46 points.

Wall Street: still records for the three main indices

The first session of the week on Wall Street closed with the Dow Jones up 0.29%, with the S & P500 up 0.09% and the Nasdaq up + 0.07%.

Dow Jones and Nasdaq recorded the 44th annual record (the Nasdaq closed in positive for the eleventh consecutive day) while for the S & P500 it is the 64th record.