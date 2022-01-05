Ftse Mib above 28 thousand, focus on Pirelli

A plus sign in the middle of the day for the Milan stock exchange today: on the Ftse Mib there were the increases achieved by Pirelli (+ 3.14%) and Telecom Italia (+ 1.98%).

The first capitalizes on the fact that Continental has announced that 2021 margins could be positioned at the high end of expectations while the latter is driven by the indiscretion according to which KKR could reduce the constraints on its offer.

The day after confirmation by theOpec + of the increase in production of 400 thousand barrels per day also in February, the March delivery Brent futures are unchanged at $ 80 a barrel while the Eurodollar is up 0.3% to 1.1318.

Milan Stock Exchange Today, update at 1 pm: Ftse Mib above 28 thousand points

At the halfway point the Cac40 rises by half a percentage point, the Dax gains 0.63% and the Ftse Mib registers a + 0.31% (28,042.14 points).

A plus sign for the BTP-Bund spread (+ 1.4% at 136 basis points) after the Ministry of Economy and Finance placed the new 30-year BTP benchmark (deadline 1 September 2052).

The title registered requests for approximately 43 billion (2.75 billion by jont lead managers) and the spread was set at +6 basis points on the 30th anniversary issued in September 2021.

Weak Wall Street futures

While waiting for trading on Wall Street to start at 3:30 pm, the future on the Dow Jones records a -0.02%, the one on the S & P500 marks -0.09% and the derivative on the Nasdaq falls by 0.34% .

Update 09:25: Ftse Mib looks at 28 thousand points

At the start of the session, the Ftse100 recorded a -0.06%, the Cac40 a + 0.02%, the Dax rose by 0.18% and the Ftse Mib recorded a + 0.06% at 27,971.28 points.

Minus 0.17% for CNH Industrial, on which Fitch Ratings raised the long-term rating to “BBB +” from “BBB-“. Fitch also upgraded CNH Industrial Finance Europe’s senior unsecured debt rating to “BBB +” from “BBB-”. The outlook is stable.

The BTP-Bund spread was stable at 134 basis points.

Yesterday the Ministry of Economy and Finance announced that it had entrusted the mandate for the syndicated placement of a new 30-year BTP benchmark (deadline 1 September 2052).

Asia Stock Exchanges: Tokyo closes little move

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.78%, the China A50 closed with -0.25% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with -0.32%.

Close up 0.1% for Tokyo, where the Nikkei stopped at 29,332.16 points.

Wall Street: Nasdaq in sharp decline

The session of the Dow Jones closed with + 0.59%, the S & P500 showed -0.06% and the Nasdaq closed with -1.33%.