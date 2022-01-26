Ftse Mib above parity, a thud for Leonardo

Session in slight positive territory for the stock market today: on the Ftse Mib the worst performance was recorded by Leonardo (-5.7%).

On the day of the numbers of the US competitor Lockheed Martin, to push down the LDO shares were the rumors about an alleged investigation by the Kuwait authorities as part of the purchase of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft.

After the recent weakness, the future on Brent it increased by 1.55% to 86.75 dollars a barrel while on the currency the Eurodollar fell to 1.1281 (-0.34%).

Borsa Today, update at 17:45: Ftse Mib closes at 26 thousand points

On the first day of meetings of the Federal Reserve, which should confirm the cost of money pending the March meeting, the spotlight is always on the geopolitical front.

The Ftse Mib ended the day at 26,028.89 points, + 0.22% on the previous figure.

The best performances are the prerogative of the securities of the energy sector (+ 3.22% by Eni, + 3.5% by Saipem and + 4.62% by Tenaris).

UniCredit (+ 2.55%) and Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 0.91%) also did well.

On the overall, he took profits on Eprice (-18.46%) after yesterday’s rally (+ 48.6% thanks to the start of exclusive negotiations with Negma Group for the recapitalization of the company) and + 5.26% for Juventus shares, driven by rumors about the purchase of the football player Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

Pending news from Rome, the spread between our BTPs and German bonds was confirmed at 141 basis points.

Update at 1pm: Ftse Mib, + 2% for UniCredit

Mid-session, + 0.69% of the Dax, + 0.95% for the Cac40 and + 0.23% of the Ftse Mib.

Among the most consistent gains on the blue chip basket we point out the + 2.32% of Eni and the + 2.16% of UniCredit.

DiaSorin is confirmed in great difficulty (-2.26%) after the Gup of Milan has CEO Carlo Rosa indicted for insider trading.

Future Wall Street: expected to open in strong red

Two and a half hours after the start of trading, the derivative on the Dow Jones records a -0.53%, the one on the S & P500 drops by 1.07% and the future on the Nasdaq shows a -1.65%.

Update 09:25 am: Ftse Mib at 26 thousand

At the start of the session, the Ftse100 increased by 0.57%, the Dax rose by 0.65%, the Cac40 recorded a + 0.9% and the Ftse Mib recorded a + 0.17% (26,017.22 points).

Among the stocks on the rise we find the trio formed by Tenaris (+ 2.03%), Saipem (+ 1.45%) and Eni (+ 0.55%).

Minus 0.8% for DiaSorin after the Gup of Milan has CEO Carlo Rosa indicted for insider trading.

While negotiations continue for the appointment of the new one President of the Republic, the spread between our BTPs and German bonds recorded a + 0.4% at 142 basis points.

Asia Stock Exchanges: Tokyo at the 27,000-point test

The Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng, recorded -1.7%, the China A50 closed with -1.97% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with -2.49%.

Red by 1.66% for Tokyo, where the Nikkei stopped at 27,131.34 points.

Wall Street: sitting on a roller coaster

At the end of a decidedly fluctuating session, the Dow Jones closed with + 0.29%, the S & P500 showed a + 0.28% and the Nasdaq showed a + 0.63%.