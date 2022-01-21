Ftse Mib: bad news. And now? Focus on Enel, ENI and Saipem

Below is an interview conducted with Enrico Malverti, Quant Analyst Ematrend SRL, with questions on the Ftse Mib index and some blue chips.

The Ftse Mib marked new lows for the period. What to expect in the short term?

Unfortunately the news is not good, a week of red signs on the equity markets is ending.

As feared, the rate hike path outlined in the US by the FED is dragging the US indices down.

Those in Europe, from which a better performance is expected, were no exception.

Italy is also affected by the political uncertainty over the presidential elections.

For the Ftse Mib, the collapse of 27,000 points opens the door to a further decline next week towards 26,500 points, from which a price reaction can be expected.

ENI and Saipem went against the trend yesterday in the wake of the slowdown in oil. What is your view on these two titles?

ENI and Saipem fell, but from a medium-term perspective, they remain interesting titles, especially the former.

The decline was due to profit taking after a big rise in the wake of rising oil prices.

However, I believe that energy will be a hot topic in 2022 and that above all ENI will resume its growth path towards 14 euros.

In the short term, however, pay attention to the support at 13 euros for this title.

Enel yesterday was the best among the utilities, followed by A2A. What strategies can you suggest for these two titles?

Enel remains a stock that is experiencing a lateral phase, there is no clear trend.

I think the resistance at € 7.15 will not be easy to overcome, so in jargon I would say that the view is “neutral”.

The same goes for A2A, for which indeed the risk that the stock will undermine the support at 1.61 euros is quite concrete.

How do you assess the current setup of Azimut and Finecobank and what operational advice can you give us for both?

Azimut from a medium-term perspective I consider it a very interesting title. In the short term, I fear it will return to € 24.40, thanks to the difficult situation for the indices.

Finecobank, on the other hand, is grappling with support at 15 euros which will be important not to be knocked down to avoid the beginning of a bearish trend towards 14 euros.

Which stocks are you following with the most interest in this market phase? Which ones do you recommend to look at now?

This is a complex situation in which you have to pay close attention to stock picking, keeping risks low and exposure low.

Among the few titles I follow are Intesa Sanpaolo, Unipol, Leonardo, Saipem and ENI.