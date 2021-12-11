Ftse Mib: bad surprises in sight? Buy Unicredit or Intesa?

Below is an interview conducted with Enrico Malverti, Quant Analyst Ematrend SRL, with questions on the Ftse Mib index and some blue chips.

The Ftse Mib was rejected by 27,000 points and is coming back. What are the possible scenarios now?

In recent days, the Omicron variant had set the tone for some achievements in Piazza Affari.

The rebound of the Ftse Mib that followed on the news that the variant is less aggressive than the Delta, triggered a recovery, which however seems to have been supported more by coverings (closures of bearish positions) than anything else.

I believe that between now and the end of the year we will see a fluctuating and volatile market, with operators who will live for the day, except that next week the meetings of the FED and the ECB do not bring something new.

Unicredit broke the market after the new plan, while Intesa Sanpaolo remained at the stake. What can you tell us about these two titles?

Unicredit made a real bang that was difficult to predict of this magnitude, even if the technical signals of a potential upside were all there, when last week it found buyers precisely on the holding of the uptrendline that starts from November 2020.

Now for the title, profits could start in the direction of 12.5 euros.

Not so well Intesa Sanpaolo which struggles to stay above the supports and for which the view is currently neutral.

How do you assess the current setting of Stellantis and Ferrari and what indications can you provide us for both?

Ferrari after so much racing would seem to be in the distribution phase. The levels to keep an eye on are 225 euros as support and 239 euros as resistance.

Stellantis at the moment we speak is forming a bullish pattern with a potential target of 17 euros, first support at 16.25 euros.

From a defensive point of view, would you recommend focusing on two utilities such as Snam and Terna? What are the levels to keep an eye on?

Snam and Terna are two good defensive stocks that have a short-term bullish bias.

The resistance at € 5.14 for SNAM should be monitored, while for Terna the resistance at € 6.85.

Which stocks are you following most closely in this market phase? Which ones do you recommend to look at now?

In my opinion, the securities to be monitored are Moncler, STM, Amplifon, Campari and Banca Generali.

Even Unicredit after such a strong leap is to be monitored if it were to reverse towards € 12.40.