Ftse Mib: bad surprises soon? Buy Unicredit or Intesa?

Below is the interview with Fabrizio Brasili, financial analyst, to whom we asked some questions on the current situation of the markets and in particular of Piazza Affari. Anyone wishing to contact Fabrizio Brasili can write to the email address: f.bsuperguru@yahoo.it.

The Ftse Mib had a brilliant week that led it to confront the 27,000 area again. Do you expect new hikes in the next few sessions?

Abrupt correction after the stock market last Friday for the Ftse Mib index which had almost reached the psychological level of 27,000 points, also tested several times on the real and important resistances of 27200/300.

The Ftse Mib has not managed to keep even the 26,800 / 26,900 points for now, slipping sharply on Friday afternoon on the following technical levels of 26,500 / 26,600 points.

The strength of Unicredit, which even went well beyond 13 euros, only mitigated the heaviness of some big caps such as ENI and Intesa Sanpaolo.

Today we are witnessing a recovery in the Ftse Mib, but pay attention to the week that has just begun, a harbinger of important news and data, in addition to the meetings of the FED and the ECB.

Data judged to be negative could cause the Ftse Mib to slide towards 26,300 / 26,200 points first and later also towards levels between 25,500 / 25,600 and 25,800 / 25,900 points.

Unicredit was the protagonist of last week, leaving Intesa Sanpaolo in the shade. What can you tell us about these two titles?

The exit from the MPS dossier and the new Orcel plan galvanized and revitalized Unicredit which in a couple of sessions went from 11.5 / 11.6 euros to 11.8 / 11.9 euros, and then, with a click by over 10%, it stabilized between 12.8 / 12.9 and 13.2 / 13.3 euros.

You can now think of a short, but much better with less risky options than with the stock itself, by buying a Put at the money, strike January 13, or even limiting the risk with respect to the stock, with the sale of Call, always at the money, strike January 14.

After the long run, a healthy reversal of Intesa Sanpaolo in the last two sessions of last week, passing from the levels already reported to our subscriber readers, placed at 2.23 / 2.2350 to just above 2.2050 / 2.21.

Last week arbitrageurs also bought Unicredit and sold Intesa Sanpaolo. But now we have moved to short Unicredit only, favoring the market.

How do you assess the current approach to two asset management issues such as Banca Mediolanum and Banca Generali?

After the long gallop from just over € 24 to just under € 44 in October, Banca Generali, which had then retraced the overbought of the last year down to € 36, then recovered in December, reaching more than 38 EUR.

The market should favor banking and financial markets in general, even if there was a profound general reversal of the price lists.

In the worst case scenario, the stock could retest the 36 euros, forming a double minimum.

Its directionality will also depend on this second minimum, if it is lower or higher than the first.

Banca Generali is to be kept in the portfolio, and if not owned, buy only in small quantities, but upon return at least around 36 euros.

As regards Banca Mediolanum, it is preferable to be even more cautious and wait for a return to the lows already reached at the beginning of the year between 6.5 and 7 euros, for those who do not have it in their portfolio.

Otherwise, on Friday’s levels of 8.40 / 8.50 euros, lighten a good 50%.

Gold is holding below $ 1,800, while oil is trying to lengthen its pace beyond the $ 70 a barrel threshold. What is your view on these two assets?

The best in the $ 2,000 area has already been given for the yellow metal. In the short-medium term, only an oscillation between $ 1,750 and $ 1,850 can be predicted, nothing more!

It should be noted that gold has long since lost the quality of a safe haven asset par excellence in favor of the dollar.

On the other hand, for Silver, which for the umpteenth time is forming an increasing double minimum, everything depends on the economic recovery of the industry that uses it; electric cars and telephones on all.

In addition to the rarity effect, not being reused and difficult to extract pure.

To be purchased in small quantities, especially with the help of call options in the area of ​​21.5 / 21.6 dollars, short-medium term maturity and strike 22.

For the WTI, the reserves placed on the market in November by the USA were not enough, nor the timid maneuver of OPEC plus.

However, we fear a return of medium-long term black gold to the maximum levels reached this year in the 85.50 dollar area.

Refrain on oil as it is too correlated to the dollar against the euro, which will tend to weaken in parallel and in the long term, after a further strengthening in the short-medium term, for seasonal reasons also due to remittances from abroad by US multinationals.