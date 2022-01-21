Ftse Mib: beware of volatility. Buy blue chips on the fly

This first month of 2022 continues under the banner of volatility for the stock markets and also for the Ftse Mib which up to now has moved in a range of around 1,000 points since the beginning of the year.

Volatile Ftse Mib, but positive since the beginning of the year

After closing December with an increase of almost six percentage points, the blue chip index continued to rise in January, reaching new highs for the period in the area of ​​28,200.

From this level, the Ftse Mib has folded back, however maintaining a positive balance of 0.82% to date.

Ftse Mib: Constructive equity for 2022. Here are the reasons

Looking to 2022, Equita SIM analysts continue to have a positive view, albeit more moderate than in 2021.

There are several factors that guide the constructive view: first of all, experts expect economic growth that will remain robust also in 2022, with a central bank attitude that will generally remain accommodative despite the Fed’s tapering and an expansive fiscal policy.

According to analysts, the increases in interest rates expected for 2022, with 3 increases expected by the FED up to 0.9%, at most 1 increase for the ECB but at the end of 2022 up to 0.4%, will cause only a limited contraction of the multiples that will be offset by earnings growth and an economic cycle that will not end in 2022.

Underlying the constructive view is also the fact that analysts expect real interest rates to remain negative.

Experts remain of the view that central banks and governments have no real alternatives to pushing nominal growth in order to make the debt created during the pandemic phase sustainable.

In this context, equities represent one of the best options against inflation risk.

Although temporary slowdowns linked to the variants of Covid-19 cannot be excluded, Equita SIM believes that the impacts, both on the demand front and on the supply chains, will be less and less significant in light of a context of greater immunity, mortality rates and hospitalization. lower and new treatments.

Furthermore, the high level of household savings and an expanding labor market could leave room for upside in terms of pent-up demand when mobility between different countries normalizes.

With the gradual exit from the pandemic, analysts expect inflationary pressures to ease.

According to Equita SIM, the Italian equity market remains among the most attractive in terms of price-earnings, with earnings growth of 15% yoy in 2022 compared to 2021, and 23% above 2019 levels.

Ftse Mib: the sectors and stocks on which analysts focus

In the recommended portfolio, the Milanese SIM analysts remain overweight relative to the benchmark, with an exposure of 96.5% compared to a neutral weight of 90%, reduced from the previous 95% to have more flexibility on cash use and exposure. to their bets.

At the sector level, the experts remain positive on financial stocks, so much so that in the portfolio we find names such as Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca, FinecoBank and Banca Mediolanum, which benefit from a solid economic environment and slope of the interest rate curve.

Positive views also on energy, in particular on ENI and Tenaris, thanks to the positive dynamics expected on the supply / demand for oil.

In the industrial sector, Equita SIM favors exposure to securities with a strong competitive positioning and pricing power such as Pirelli and Stellantis.

Exposure is essentially neutral in the utilities sector, in which however there is no lack of some buy shares such as ENEL, A2A and Terna.

Ftse Mib: Atlantia and Moncler enter Equita’s portfolio

In the portfolio recommended in Piazza Affari, among the blue chips comes Atlantia, with a “buy” recommendation and a target price of 19.7 euros.

The sale of ASPI is expected to close in the first quarter of this year, leading to proceeds of € 8.2 billion.

The company has announced an attractive dividend policy and above all a buyback of up to € 2 billion.

The new wave of Covid 19 infections is causing tightening of travel restrictions, but analysts believe that the resumption of air traffic is still underway.

Together with Atlantia, Moncler enters the recommended portfolio, with a weight of 510 basis points, after analysts have promoted it from “hold” to “buy”, with a target price increasing from 58 to 72 euros.

Moncler offers an attractive combination of business quality and sustained growth, driven by specific elements of the company and therefore more visible, in a sector, that of luxury, which Equita SIM sees well positioned in the current inflationary context.