Ftse Mib: big clouds coming. ENI and Stellantis between the buy

Below is the interview with Fabrizio Brasili, financial analyst, to whom we asked some questions on the current situation of the markets and in particular of Piazza Affari. Anyone wishing to contact Fabrizio Brasili can write to the email address: f.bsuperguru@yahoo.it.

The Ftse Mib has lengthened its pace in the last few sessions, returning just above 27,000 points. What are the expectations in the short term?

Once again the 27,000 points have been reached, there are real probabilities at least up to the month and year round, that the Ftse Mib will remain between 26,200 / 26,300 and 27,200 / 27,300 points.

Especially with the trading at the beginning of January, the range could widen between 25,800 / 25,900 and 27,500 / 27,600 points.

If 2022 started in the lower band of the latter range, the odds of seeing a negative January month would be much higher.

The medium-term variables are unfortunately many and significant, such as the worsening of the Pandemic in Italy, the appointment of the new President of the Republic, a possible new Prime Minister, early elections and rising rates in the United States.

Going a little further we can always see a first quarter more likely with an Ftse Mib down towards 24,500 / 24,600 points at a minimum.

How do you assess the current setup of Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo? Which of the two would you recommend to focus on in 2022?

We recommend to focus more and more on Intesa Sanpaolo than on Unicredit, indeed, we will see well a double long Intesa Sanpaolo and short Unicredit operation.

The first with a targeted stock picking between € 2.05 / 2.06 and € 2.10 / 2.15, the second with the purchase of put options in March for the more prudent, in the 13 euro area and in the 13.5 euro area for the more experienced, with June call sale.

Which are the titles that in your opinion are the most interesting for a bet next year? What are the names to put in your portfolio?

In addition to Intesa Sanpaolo which we have already talked about, we always suggest Stellantis among the blue chips, with an important and repetitive coupon.

We recommend the stock with gradual accumulations as the Ftse Mib moves, as mentioned, towards area 25,800 / 25,900 first and then up to 24,500 / 24,600. Let’s say gradually collect and increasing to go down to 14.80 / 14.90 euros, passing from 15.20 / 15.30 euros and coming from 15.50 / 15.60 euros.

We always focus on ENI, but obviously with a careful eye on the price of oil, starting to accumulate more decisively on the gap left open at 11.5 / 11.6 euros.

Below we recommend Leonardo and Telecom Italia in the savings version, two stocks that are very undervalued for different reasons.

Then also Bper Banca, Banca Carige, Banco BPM, Banca Popolare di Sondrio and Credem, all more or less involved in banking risk.

I report it as a new entry EL.EN, our old reality herald of many satisfactions, in addition to the Directa SIM matriculation.

The euro-dollar is about to close the year around 1.13. What scenarios can be hypothesized at least for the first part of 2022?

Continuous tug-of-war between the opposing realities of Europe and the United States, mainly through the euro-dollar ratio, but also due to the seasonal strengthening due to remittances from US multinationals located abroad that report profits to the United States.

To counteract the enormous US public debt, which continues and will continue to increase, inflation and rates seen to rise in the first half of 2022. These are factors that only weaken the dollar against the euro, with the cross that should flirt until January between the lows of the last 12 months of 1.1180 and 1.1380.

Moving slightly beyond next spring, slowly, we expect a steady recovery towards this year’s highs of 1.2350.