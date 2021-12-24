Ftse Mib: bull trap at risk. What happens now?

The stock market week leading up to Christmas ended positively for the European stock indices, many of which experienced an octave shorter than usual, as they will be closed on December 24th.

The Cac40 and Ftse100 were up 0.77% and 0.98% yesterday, while the Dax gained 1.04%.

Ftse Mib closed on the highs of the week

Piazza Affari is also in green light, where the Ftse Mib ended trading at 27,016 points, with a rise of 0.7%, after hitting an intraday top of 27,022 and a minimum of 26,814 points.

The balance of the week was also positive, which was shorter than usual, given that during the last four sessions the Ftse Mib recorded a progress of 1.52% compared to the close of the previous Friday.

Ftse Mib in clear recovery from the recent lows

That just passed was a volatile and two-sided week, given that the Ftse Mib first fell below the 26,000 points area, managing to regain it already at the end of the first session.

In the following three days, the index progressively lengthened its pace, coming to a stop just above 27,000 points at the end of the week.

The recovery of over 1,000 points scored from the lows of the beginning of the eighth is undoubtedly positive, without forgetting, however, that trading volumes are confirmed low, thanks to the festive climate on the markets.

It will therefore be important to verify the validity of these movements once there is a full return to operations after the holidays.

Ftse Mib: a bull trap at risk

From a technical point of view, immediately after Christmas the Ftse Mib will have to deal with a first obstacle at 27,040 points, corresponding to the highs of December 16th.

Once this level is exceeded, the index will be able to rise again towards 27,155-27,170 points, the top of 7 and 8 December, beyond which there will be room for 27,500 points.

If the Ftse Mib will still have strength, it will be able to aspire to an extension towards 27,750 points, the last bastion to be knocked down before a return to the top on 16 November at 27,932 points.

Reaching this maximum will already be an excellent goal for the last days of 2021, postponing the hypothesis of bullish scenarios above 28,000 to the beginning of next year.

Ftse Mib: focus on the bearish hypothesis

Failure to breach the 27,040 / 27,170 points will in all likelihood favor a return on sales and the first level to monitor will be that of 26,650 points.

Even more relevant will be the support in the area of ​​26,500, below which the descent will continue towards an altitude of 26,000 points.

The possible failure of this threshold will also open the door to a wider decline towards 25,800 / 25,750 points first and then towards 25,500 points, with subsequent landing up to 25,000 points in the worst case scenario.

The setting of the Ftse Mib remains constructive, but it will be important to verify now whether or not the 27,040 points are broken, to avoid the risk of a double top in this area and even more so that of a bull trap.

Macro data and events in Europe

Today, December 24th, Piazza Affari and the German Stock Exchange will be closed for holidays, while the French and London markets will be open, but will close trading early.

Even on Wall Street no activity is expected today, with the stock exchange that will remain closed for holidays.

Trading will resume on Monday 27 December, although the London Stock Exchange will still be closed in Europe and will resume trading the next day.

For the first session next week, no major macro updates are expected in either Europe or the United States.

The titles to follow at Piazza Affari

In Piazza Affari, it should be noted that Reno de Medici and Euro Cosmetic will be suspended from trading on Monday 27 December.

Also on Monday, the CSP International capital increase will start and will be carried out through the offer of 18,145,872 new ordinary shares in the ratio of 9 new shares for every 16 shares, at the subscription price of € 0.38 per share.

The transaction will close on 21 January 2022, while the rights relating to the capital increase will be listed until 17 January.