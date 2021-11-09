Ftse Mib: bullish trend will last. Enel, ENI, and Saipem buy?

Below is the interview with Stefano Sabetta, Analyst cooperator Ortex, to whom we asked some questions about the Ftse Mib index and some blue chips.

The Ftse Mib continues to rise non-stop. Do you expect further upside from the levels just reached?

From a graphic point of view, our index leaves room for few interpretations.

The future on the Fts Mib shows no signs of reversing or, at the moment, of drawing inversion figures that suggest a future reversal.

Only from a mere technical point of view the index is about to land towards the reported resistance levels, where a possible short operation offers clearer and closer stops compared to a purchase entry at the current levels which would instead require stop levels. much larger losses.

The future on the Ftse Mib, in fact, is near the resistance area between 28.390, which represents 50% of the inverted Fibonacci level of the annual candle of the year 2018, and the level of 29.490 points, which instead represents the maximums. of September 2008.

After a normal pause for reflection, the odds we believe may still be towards a continuation of the medium-term uptrend.

This trend has numerous elements in its favor, some of which are the persistent bullish momentum recorded on the American indices, the strength that comes from the strength of our banking and energy sector.

A market with very low volatility continues to exist, in fact the STOXX index is at the levels of 17.95, without offering particular directional ideas.

For the next few days, the resistance level of 18.40 must be monitored, a level beyond which it could try and trigger accelerations in volatility.

ENI and Saipem continue to travel at different speeds. Which of the two do you recommend to bet on now?

The view on the two oil stocks is different, in light of the current prices of Light crude oil Brent which seems to want to consolidate in the area between 80 and 85 dollars.

ENI has definitively closed the pandemic gap in the 12.75 euro area and is now trying to accumulate just below.

The stock is very tonic and continues its rise in bullish volatility. We believe this bullish pressure on the oil sector is set to continue.

We believe that a possible upside target for Eni is € 13.75, but the stock could continue towards more ambitious targets.

The strength of crude oil and the simultaneous increased value of the dividend and, last but not least, the possible spin-off activities of one of its subsidiaries in the alternative energy sector, currently constitute three driving forces for the stock.

Also on ENI it is good to remember that, in addition to the technical analysis, the stock has a dividend yield of around 8% and when we are in the presence of these values ​​the stocks also discount this element in the price.

Saipem, which we believe to be more trading, broke a bullish trend last month after the accounts that have supported it since October last year.

The stock is expected to test two resistances placed in the 2.078 euro area and the other at 2.190 euro.

The first represents the reversed Fibonacci 50% of the week 43 expansion candle, while the second is represented by the opening of the week 42 candle, before the following week’s bearish engulfing.

We report that the stock is burdened by 4 funds that sell it short for a total of 9.12% of the free float.

Any upward movement could see the stock supported by closing the net short positions of these funds and would help support a possible bullish rally.

Enel did not give rise to any particular reactions after the quarterly report. What is your opinion on the title?

The Enel share managed to maintain the level of 6.73 euros and from there to build a first reaction after the transfer from the top of the period of about 28%. There has certainly been no particular reaction to the quarterly figures for some self-compensating factors.

In fact, the data on growing net debt and the negative data on net income down by 14.2%, plus Ebitda down by 3.9% and Ebit down by 10.3%, have found balancing in part by the increase in revenues of 17.1%.

As can also be seen from the quarterly data, the main reason for the worsening of the debt is to be ascribed to the investments for the acquisition of Enel Americas and the consequent unfavorable exchange rate effect.

Beyond these considerations on the economics of the stock, the level of 7.30 euro now constitutes a first level of resistance below which it would be advisable for the stock to try to accumulate before attempting a new bullish phase before trying to test the level. of 7,528.

From a supportive point of view, the area that should not be violated is the zone between 6.92 and 7 euros, in order not to see the last bullish uptrend invalidated.

As always, we remind you that stocks like Enel are interesting from a dividend point of view.

In fact, a coupon of € 0.38 per share was confirmed, therefore the dividend yeld is confirmed at 5.20%.

Are there any stocks that you are following with interest more than others in this market phase? Could you give us some names?

For the current week, the Buzzi Unicem stock is interesting, which yesterday recorded a strong first day in light of the American stimulus plan.

In our opinion, the stock is in an area of ​​possible buy, also in the light of some purchase operations by important corporate figures who are very active in the purchase of company shares.

We believe that the 21 euro area could be an area from which an impulsive movement can start, targeting the period highs in the 24 euro area.