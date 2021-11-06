Ftse Mib: buy any discounts. Eur / Usd towards lunge?

The Ftse Mib confirms great strength and is a candidate for new extensions: the starlings are to be exploited for new entries. Antonello Marceddu’s view.

Below is the interview with Antonello Marceddu, an independent trader, to whom we asked some questions on the main stock indices, with particular attention paid to Piazza Affari.

The Ftse Mib continues to push forward, updating the highs of the year. Is there room for further ascents in the short term?

The bullish march of the Ftse Mib continues and at the moment I do not see any reasons that could suggest an interruption of the same.

Last Monday, at the start of the week, the index exceeded the threshold of 27,000 points by more than even with a nice gap, subsequently extending the gains in subsequent sessions.

The Ftse Mib also easily violated 27,500 points, values ​​that bring us the index back to September 2008.

On the 25th of that month, the index made a close without upper shadow at 27,500 points and the market, when there are no shadows, gets us used to the idea that there is resistance on those values.

The Ftse Mib had reason of this obstacle without great difficulties and with confirmations above 27,500 / 27,600 points it will be able to aspire to a test now of 28,000 points.

For now, I do not see the possibility of reversals for the index, without forgetting the gap left open at the start of the week between 26,875 and 27,000 points, but I believe it is unlikely that the prices will return to these values ​​immediately.

The trend is strongly bullish and even if the Ftse Mib were to go back, it could simply be a symptom of the health of the movement, therefore only a pause before new rises.

The euro-dollar returned to travel not far from the lows for the period. What can you tell us about this asset?

The euro-dollar could go back to testing the recent lows at 1.153 / 1.152 which is unlikely to be able to contain the descent.

Expectations are therefore for a continuation of the decline with the risk of revising the euro-dollar in the 1.142 / 1.14 area, an interesting support zone.

I don’t think the cross has a chance to rise at least for now and any recovery attempt is immediately stifled by new sales.

It cannot be excluded that the current decline may lead the euro-dollar first towards 1.14 and then also up to the 1.13 threshold later in time.

Gold has returned above $ 1,800 an ounce: is it the right time for new rises?

Gold has been experiencing a phase of congestion for some time now and on more than one occasion it has pushed above the psychological threshold of 1,800 dollars an ounce, only to turn back.

Gold is now trying again and it will be important to see if it can stay above the threshold just indicated, with possible extensions towards $ 1,830 / $ 1,835 in the first place.

Returns below the $ 1,800 area would confirm the lateral-bearish phase of gold which will find a first support in the $ 1,765 area.

Below this level it will fall towards $ 1,720, with extensions up to $ 1,700 first and then up to $ 1,680.