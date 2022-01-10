Ftse Mib closed negative, Leonardo top performer

Negative session for the Italian Stock Exchange today: on the Ftse Mib stands out the rise of Leonardo (+ 1.86%), in the wake of the 2 billion allocated for the Tempest program (the new fighter-bomber launched in 2018 by Italy, the United Kingdom and Sweden).

Banks contrasted with -0.25% of Banco BPM, + 0.34% of BPER Banca and + 0.47% of Intesa Sanpaolo.

Today the Management Committee of the Deposit Protection Fund (Fitd) to evaluate the offers to acquire the stake in Carige (+ 0.97%).

According to rumors, BPER would improve its offer (the Cerberus fund and Credit Agricole should also be part of the game).

Among commodities, the Brent futures fall by 0.65% to 81.2 dollars a barrel while the Eurodollar falls to 1.1328 (-0.3%).

Borsa Italiana Today, update at 17:45: Ftse Mib, thud for Nexi and STM

The session of the Ftse Mib closed down by 0.96% to 27,353.71 points.

The worst performances on the blue chip basket were recorded by Nexi (-4.77%), STMicroelectronics (-4.53%) and DiaSorin (-4.33%).

The BTP-Bund spread also fell to 136 basis points (-2.7%).

Update at 13: the only plus sign in Europe is of the Ftse Mib

Shortly before 1pm, the Dax and the Cac40 drop by 0.4% while the Ftse Mib rises by 0.11%.

Pending the numbers of Brunello Cucinelli (-0.82%), Salvatore Ferragamo shares lose 4.66% in the wake of a report in which analysts of UBS recommend selling the stock.

Weak Wall Street futures

Pending trading on Wall Street at 3:30 pm, the Dow Jones futures are flat, the S & P500 futures drop by 0.11% and the Nasdaq derivative loses 0.29%.

Update 09:25 am: Ftse Mib under par

At the start of the session the Ftse100 marks a -0.47%, the Dax falls by 0.56%, the Cac40 registers a -0.6% and the Ftse Mib falls to 27,594.19 points (-0.09%).

Little moved at the start, the BTP-Bund spread is 140 basis points.

Asia stock exchanges: Hong Kong on the rise

The Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng, advanced 1.04%, the China A50 closed with + 0.27% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with -0.08%.

Wall Street: Nasdaq in the red by 1%

The session of the Dow Jones closed with -0.01%, the S & P500 showed -0.41% and the Nasdaq closed with -0.96%.