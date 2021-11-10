Ftse Mib closed positive, US inflation jumped

In spite of the US inflation data, the Italian Stock Exchange today closed positively: on the Ftse Mib the performance of Stellantis (+ 2.53%) and CNH Industrial (+ 1.86%).

Last month, the index of US consumer prices recorded + 0.9% monthly and + 6.2% annually, the highest figure in 30 years. In both cases, the estimates of the analyzes were oriented towards smaller numbers: at the economic level the CPI (Consumer Price Index) was seen at + 0.6% while on a trend basis an increase from 5.4 to 5.8 was estimated for hundred.

Operators fear that in the coming months a 7% rise could lead to Federal Reserve to accelerate its plan to withdraw extraordinary stimuli.

In correspondence with the stop on trading in Europe, the future on Brent is at 84.95 dollars a barrel (+ 0.1%) while on the currency the Eurodollar after indications on US consumer prices falls to 1.15219 (-0, 61%).

Borsa Italiana Today, update at 17:45 Ftse Mib closes positive

The session of the Ftse Mib closed with a rise of 0.44% to 27,561 points.

On the third day of the placement of the Btp Futura, the Treasury put on the market 12-month bot for 5 billion. The yield on securities stood at -0.533%, -6 cents compared to the previous month’s auction.

Good news also from the spread, dropped 4% to 108 basis points.

Update at 13: Ftse Eb flat, the other indices in red

Just before 1pm the Dax marks a -0.18%, the Cac40 registers a -0.28% and our Ftse Mib does not register significant variations (+ 0.04% at 27,451.48 points).

Among the best performances of the blue chip list we still find Saipem (+ 0.94%) and Eni (+ 1.11%) while Tenaris scores -1.71%.

After the publication of the quarterly accounts, two speeds for Salvatore Ferragamo (-6.63%) and for the combination formed by Safilo (+ 7.26%) and Mediaset (+ 4.12%).

Future Wall Street: negative opening expected

The derivative on the Dow Jones registers a -0.3%, the one on the S & P500 loses 0.36% and futures on the Nasdaq falls by 0.54%.

Update 9:25 am: Ftse Mib, energetic on the shields

The Ftse100 starts with a + 0.38%, the Dax marks a -0.05%, the Cac40 registers a -0.04% and our Ftse Mib it advanced by 0.44% to 27,563.14 points.

The trend of oil prices Saipem (+ 1.16%), Eni (+ 1.33%) and Tenaris (+ 0.46%) are pushing the blue chip list.

Starting in the name of recoveries for Nexi (+ 1.72%) and Banco BPM (+ 1.69%).

Despite accounts that have shown a return to profit and increasing revenues, the failure to submit detailed forecasts it is making Salvatore Ferragamo shares lose 6.67%.

Specular trend for Safilo (+ 4.96%) which it recorded as at 30 September net sales up by 37.3% to 737.4 million euros (+ 8.7% on 2019 at constant exchange rates).

On the third day of the placement of the Btp Futura, in the second the requests stood at 1 billion, the Treasury will put on the market too 12-month bot for 5 billion.

The spread slightly moved at 112 basis points.

Asia Stock Exchanges: -0.6% for Tokyo

The Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng, was up 0.64%, the China A50 was -0.93% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with -0.14%.

Red by 0.61% for Tokyo, where the Nikkei closed at 29,106.78 points.

Wall Street: indices retrace after new records

After the records of the last few sessions, the Dow Jones recorded a decline of 0.31%, the S & P500 fell by 0.35% and the Nasdaq showed a -0.6%.