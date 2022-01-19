Ftse Mib closed weak, still sales on Telecom Italia

Session marked by weakness for the Italian Stock Exchange today: on the Ftse Mib Telecom Italia lost 3.02% after the General Manager Pietro Labriola informally presented a restructuring plan that does not pass from the acquisition by KKR.
Banks are also in the red: UniCredit closed trading with -0.96% and Intesa Sanpaolo fell by 1.59%
The fourth consecutive session of oil gains, the Brent futures rise by one and a half percentage points to 88.8 dollars a barrel, allowed Saipem to rise 3.74% and Eni to score + 1.13% .
Borsa Italiana Today, update at 17:45: Ftse Mib closes down
The session of the main Milan basket, the Ftse Mib, ended at 27,370.85 points (-0.41%).
On the bond sector, the return above 0% of the yield stands out 10-year Bund (0.025% at this time) for the first time since 2019. The simultaneous increase in the BTP yield causes the spread to rise by 1.67% to 139 basis points.
Against the currency, the Eurodollar rises by 0.28% to 1.13530.
Update at 13: the only minus sign is from the Ftse Mib
Shortly before 1pm the Dax gains 0.29%, the Cac40 registers a + 0.55% and the Ftse Mib drops by 0.15%.
Future Wall Street in positive
While waiting for trading on Wall Street to start at 3:30 pm, the Dow Jones futures record + 0.18%, the S & P500 futures rise 0.29% and the Nasdaq derivative rises 0.44%.
Update 09:25: Ftse Mib, letter on Telecom Italia
At the start of the session, the Ftse100 shares down by 0.11%, the Dax loses 0.24%, the Cac40 registers a + 0.17% and the Ftse Mib trades at 27,300.83 points (-0.66%) .
The worst performance on the blue chip list is recorded by Telecom Italia (-4.4%) after the General Manager Pietro Labriola informally presented to the directors the guidelines of the reorganization plan which does not provide for the acquisition by KKR.
Stock exchanges Asia: Nikkei in sharp decline
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index recorded -0.25%, the China A50 closed with -0.44% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with -1.03%.
A thud for Tokyo, where the Nikkei stopped at 27,467.23 points (-2.8%).
Wall Street: strong minus sign for Nasdaq
The session of the Dow Jones closed with -1.51%, the S & P500 showed -1.83% and the Nasdaq closed with -2.6%.
