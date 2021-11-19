Ftse Mib closes in red, new lockdowns weigh

After a first positive part, the Italian Stock Exchange today closed in strong red: on the Ftse Mib they stand out the losses of bankers (-4.14% of UniCredit, -3.36% of Intesa Sanpaolo and -3.07% of BPER Banca) and sales of energy sector (-2.11% of Eni and -3.07% of Saipem).

The January delivery future on Brent marks a -3.6% to 78.3 dollars per barrel, while on the currency the Eurodollar fell by half a percentage point to 1.13184 (-0, .47%).

In the evening, focus on the USA, where the president Biden is expected to announce his choice for the Federal Reserve Summit: in contention are current # 1, Jerome Powell, and Lael Brainard, former Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs and current member of the Fed’s Board of Governors.

Borsa Italiana Today, update at 17:45: Ftse Mib in red by 1.2%

The week of the Ftse Mib ended in 27,337.46 points (-1.17%).

Red by 1 percentage point for the spread with German bonds, which fell to 119 basis points.

Borsa Italiana Today, update at 1pm: Ftse Mib, strong sales on UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo

In the middle of the session, the Dax fell by 0.31%, the Cac40 lost 0.51% and the Ftse Mib recorded the worst performance with -1.3%.

In particular, sales on UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo stand out, down by 4.26 and 3.73 per cent respectively.

The reversal of oil is also hurting Eni (-1.63%) and Saipem (-2.52%).

On the other hand, there was a marked increase for Telecom Italia (+ 3.38%).

Red by 1 percentage point for the spread with German bonds, down to 119 basis points.

Future Wall Street: mixed opening expected

The derivative on the Dow Jones registers -0.58%, the one on the S & P500 loses 0.31% and the future on the Nasdaq is up by a quarter of a percentage point.

Update 9:25 am: Ftse Mib, Eni top performer

The Ftse100 starts with a + 0.35%, the Dax marks a + 0.28%, the Cac40 registers a + 0.45% and our Ftse Mib advances by half a percentage point to 27,802.85 points.

Among the best performances we find stocks in the energy sector (+ 2.05% by Eni, + 1.25% by Tenaris and + 0.68% for Saipem), whose performance is always closely linked to that of crude oil, and securities of the banking sector with + 0.7% of BPER Banca, + 0.38% of UniCredit and + 0.55% of Banco BPM. Perfect parity for Intesa Sanpaolo.

An increase of 0.69% for Prysmian, driven by the news that the European Union will impose duties on fiber optic cables from China.

At the bottom of the main basket we find Leonardo and Enel, down by 0.65 and 0.61 per cent respectively.

Red by 2 percentage points for the spread with German bonds, down to 118 basis points.

Asia stock exchanges: Tokyo returns to rise

The Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng, share in the red of 1.25%, the China A50 scored + 1.33% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with + 0.23% .

A 0.5% increase for Tokyo, where the Nikkei closed at 29,745.87 points.

Wall Street: S&P and Nasdaq close positively

The session of the Dow Jones ended with -0.17%, the Nasdaq scored + 0.45% and the S & P500 finished with + 0.38%.