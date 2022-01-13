Ftse Mib closes up, rally for Stellantis and STM

Sitting above par for the Italian Stock Exchange today: on the Ftse Mib the rises made by STMicroelectronics (+ 3.06%) and Stellantis (+ 3.43%) stand out.

The semiconductor giant has capitalized on the Taiwanese’s optimism TSMC on demand trends as the automaker moved in the wake of the Jefferies to raise the target price from 22-26 to 25-29 euros.

Following the indications relating to US inflation, at its highest from 1982 to December at 7%, the No. 1 of the Philadelphia Fed, Patrick Harker, opened to the hypothesis of increasing the cost of money by more than three times in the event that a brake on demand should become necessary.

For the meeting scheduled for January 26th, the probability of a squeeze is estimated at 94.4%.

Among commodities, the Brent futures are unchanged at $ 84.67 a barrel while the Eurodollar rises by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.14683.

Borsa Italiana Today, update at 17:45: Ftse Mib rises by half a percentage point

Thanks to + 0.47%, the session of the Ftse Mib closed at 27,844.45 points.

On the day of the BTP auction, the spread between our ten years and Bunds was confirmed at 136 basis points.

During the first part the Treasury has placed BTP to 2024 for 3.5 billion, registering an increase in yield of 24 cents to 0.14%. The 7-year stock, on the other hand, showed +29 basis points to 0.89%.

Update at 1pm: Ftse Mib, two speeds for Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit

The Dax shares in perfect parity, the Cac40 drops by half a percentage point and the Ftse Mib rises by a quarter of a percentage point.

Among bankers, two-speed session for Intesa Sanpaolo (-0.51%) and UniCredit (+ 0.62%).

Future Wall Street tied

While waiting for trading on Wall Street to start at 3:30 pm, the future on the Dow Jones registers a + 0.07%, the one on the S & P500 marks -0.04% and the derivative on the Nasdaq a -0.06% .

Update 09:25: Ftse Mib, DiaSorin in red

At the start of the session, the Ftse100 and the Dax recorded a -0.2%, the Cac40 recorded a -0.47% and the Ftse Mib traded at 27,742.59 points (+ 0.1%).

On the Ftse Mib focus on public utility companies after the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti he said the executive is considering an increase in IRES for energy companies.

The worst performance on the blue chip basket is recorded by Diasorin (-0.97%) who today pays a pledge to some profit taking despite the announcement of the launch of a new version of the Simplexa Sars-Cov-2 Variants Direct molecular test which allows to identify the mutations associated with the Omicron variant.

After yesterday’s Bot auction, today the Treasury will put 3 and 7 year BTPs on the market. Pending, the BTP-Bund spread is stable at 135 basis points.

Stock exchanges Asia: Nikkei down by one percentage point

The Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng, posted -0.05%, the China A50 closed with -1.67% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with + 0.48%.

Tokyo closed in the red, where the Nikkei stopped at 28,489.13 points (-0.96%).

Wall Street: indices just above par

The session of the Dow Jones closed with + 0.11%, the S & P500 showed a + 0.28% and the Nasdaq closed with + 0.23%.