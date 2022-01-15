Ftse Mib: clouds are coming. Unicredit, Intesa, STM and TIM buy?

Below is an interview conducted with Enrico Malverti, Quant Analyst Ematrend SRL, with questions on the Ftse Mib index and some blue chips.

The Ftse Mib is trying to recover from the lows of the last few sessions. What are the expectations in the short term?

The Ftse Mib is doing very well thanks to the strength of the banks and, thanks to the underperformance of the American indices, weighed down by the prospect of a rise in rates, we have often found it at the top of the best results of the day.

But pay attention to the next few weeks. The election of the President of the Republic could lead to fears about the government’s stability and therefore to some profit taking and a phase of greater uncertainty.

Technically, for the Ftse Mib it is necessary to look at the resistance at 28095 points and at the support at 27.145 points.

How do you assess the current organization of Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo and what strategies can you suggest for both?

Unicredit after the great rally at the end of the year and the beginning of 2022 has “arrived” a bit and is now slowly deflating.

The profit-taking has arrived and the holding of 13.20 euros will be important, otherwise in the event of a breakdown of the support we could see a decline towards 12.55 euros.

Intesa Sanpaolo started later and the correction will also be postponed compared to Unicredit, but I think it is now in the air.

The stock is heavily overbought and I believe that profit-taking should take place shortly.

STM has returned from very volatile sessions, while a more stable Telecom Italia trend. What can you tell us about these two titles?

Yes actually STM is taking the shrimp step with one step forward and one step back.

The stock remains in congestion within an area drawn by the resistance at € 46.32 and the support at € 41.40.

Given the weakness of the Nasdaq, I believe it will not be easy for STM to be able to exceed the 46 euro mark. I still expect volatility.

Telecom Italia is hostage instead of the resistance at 0.4672 euros, a level to watch carefully, because in the event of a violation, I believe it could gain strength and return towards 0.50 euros.

What operational information can you provide us for two insurance companies such as Generali and Unipol?

Unipol is a stock that I have in my portfolio together with Intesa Sanpaolo and I believe it still has potential to appreciate towards a target of € 5.10.

Only the collapse of the support at 4.75 euros would change the scenario.

Generali is weaker and has a strong obstacle in the resistance at € 18.80. I fear that Generali will remain congested in the coming weeks as well.

Which stocks are you following with the most interest in this market phase? Which ones do you recommend to look at now?

Among the titles I am following, in addition to the aforementioned Intesa Sanpaolo and Unipol, I add STM, Stellantis, Azimut, Leonardo and Mediobanca.