Ftse Mib: collapse is a buy opportunity. Better ENI or Saipem?

Below is the interview with Gianluigi Raimondi, Gianluigi Raimondi Director of ITForum.it and head of Bluerating Mercati (Bfc Media group) with questions on the Ftse Mib index and on some blue chips.

The Ftse Mib is experiencing a bad session that has seen it drop even just below 26,000 points. What are the expectations in the short term?

The Ftse Mib confirmed the downtrend after the failure to exceed 28,000 points and crossed the 21-session moving average to 27,400 and today the 50-session average at 26,635 points.

The holding of 26,000 points and the possible formation of a spinning bottom could lead to a return of the Ftse Mib above 26,500 points.

If the fears of the last few hours disappear, the index could rise first to 26,635 points, where the moving average of 50 sessions passes, and then to 26,800 and 27,000 points.

Under the 26,000 area, on the other hand, the Ftse Mib will drop to 25,595 points first and then to 25,275 and 25,000 points.

My idea is that this sell-off can also be an opportunity to buy at fairly good prices, but interventions in this sense will be read as speculative operations with strict stop losses to be respected.

ENI and Saipem collapse today, also weighed down by the sinking of oil. What to do with these two titles now?

ENI is making a movement similar to that of the Ftse Mib and the eventual confirmation of the holding of 11.5 euros could favor a recovery of prices towards 12 euros first and then up to 12.47 euros.

Below the 11.5 euro quota for ENI we can indicate objectives at 11.25 euro and 11 euro.

Saipem is set less well than ENI and in the event of a recovery of the Ftse Mib, there could be a closure of the bearish gap opened today at 1.86 euros and then a return above the level of 1.91 euros towards 1.95 euros.

Below today’s low of 1.724 euros, for Saipem we can set targets at 1.625 / 1.6 euros.

Telecom Italia also today stands out on the Ftse Mib. What is your view on this title?

From a technical point of view, for Telecom Italia only the confirmation of the 0.5 euro quota exceeded could continue the uptrend, with objectives at 0.51 euro first and then at 0.52 / 0.525 euro, with a very rigid stop loss to be placed at € 0.464.

Are there any titles you want to tell us about in Piazza Affari?

I would like to point out Diasorin who today flies against the trend, after having crossed the moving averages at 21 and 50 sessions, respectively at 187 and 185.45 euros.

Beyond $ 192, the goals would be 200 euros first and then 206 euros, with a very rigid stop loss at 180 euros.

Gold is trying to reposition itself above $ 1,800 given the negative sentiment on the markets. What can you tell us about this asset?

Gold is bucking the trend, benefiting from a technical rebound on the back of a correction in equities fueling the search for safe haven assets.

Gold has rebounded from $ 1,790, where the medium-term upward dynamic support is passing, as well as the 50-period moving average.

Gold is back above $ 1,800 and is now aiming for the medium to long-term static resistance test at $ 1,831, beyond which it could move towards $ 1,850 and $ 1,880, with stop loss at $ 1,790.