Ftse Mib: dividends of 22 November. Returns over 6%

The session of next Monday, November 22, 2021, will mark another important one in Piazza Affari in terms of dividends.
It will be the last day of this year in which coupons will be detached and paid out on Wednesday 24 November.

Dividends: 9 blue chips and 1 Mid Cap detach on Monday 22nd November

10 stocks will be called to detach the dividend next Monday and in detail it is 9 blue chips and a MidCap.

Below are the 10 stocks, with the indication of the dividend and the yield in relation to the closing value of the share on November 19, 2021.

Dividends Ftse Mib

Title Dividend Yield

Banca Mediolanum (2022 deposit) 0.23 euro 2.62%

Banca Generali 2.7 euro 6.53%

FinecoBank 0.53 euro 3.11%

Intesa Sanpaolo 0.0721 euro 3.02%

Mediobanca 0.66 euro 6.25%

Poste Italiane 0.185 euro 1.53%

Recordati 0.53 euro 0.94%

Tenaris $ 0.13 1.26%

Terna 0.0982 euro 1.46%

MidCap dividends

Title Dividend Yield

Danieli & C. (ordinary) 0.17 euro 0.6%

Danieli & C. (savings) 0.1907 euro 1.09%

