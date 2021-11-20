Ftse Mib: dividends of 22 November. Returns over 6%

The session of next Monday, November 22, 2021, will mark another important one in Piazza Affari in terms of dividends.

It will be the last day of this year in which coupons will be detached and paid out on Wednesday 24 November. Dividends: 9 blue chips and 1 Mid Cap detach on Monday 22nd November 10 stocks will be called to detach the dividend next Monday and in detail it is 9 blue chips and a MidCap. Below are the 10 stocks, with the indication of the dividend and the yield in relation to the closing value of the share on November 19, 2021. Dividends Ftse Mib Title Dividend Yield Banca Mediolanum (2022 deposit) 0.23 euro 2.62% Banca Generali 2.7 euro 6.53% FinecoBank 0.53 euro 3.11% Intesa Sanpaolo 0.0721 euro 3.02% Mediobanca 0.66 euro 6.25% Poste Italiane 0.185 euro 1.53% Recordati 0.53 euro 0.94% Tenaris $ 0.13 1.26% Terna 0.0982 euro 1.46% MidCap dividends Title Dividend Yield Danieli & C. (ordinary) 0.17 euro 0.6% Danieli & C. (savings) 0.1907 euro 1.09%

Trend-online Deputy Director, born in 1978.

After completing his studies at the Classical High School “Antonio Calamo” of Ostuni I entered the world of economics.

For about twenty years I have been dealing with Stock Exchange and Finance. After having worked as a financial promoter for several years, in 2005 I joined the Trend-online team as an editor, to later become deputy director of the cylinder head. Among other countless activities, I take care of maintaining relationships with all the experts, analysts and traders, consulted daily by Trend-online.

My motto is? “Life is like a mirror, if you look at it smiling it will smile at you”.

Source link