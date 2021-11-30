Ftse Mib down: what are the risks? Enel is the buy of the week

Yesterday’s rebound was short-lived for European stock exchanges which, after a few hours, began to lose ground again.

After the heavy sink of last Friday, the Old Continent lists gave birth to a recovery yesterday, only to fall back into the net of the bears today.

Ftse Mib down after yesterday’s rebound

The Ftse100 and the Dax move almost hand in hand, losing 1.2% and 1.1% respectively, followed by the Cac40 which falls by 0.99%.

Similar to the latter is the percentage change in Piazza Affari, where the Ftse Mib travels down by 1.01%, just below 25,800 points.

Therefore, yesterday’s attempt to rebound fails after the sharp drop last week and in particular last Friday, when the blue chip index left almost five percentage points on the parterre.

Ftse Mib: what are investors looking at now

Investors await further information on the new Omicron variant and the outcome of the next G7.

Equita SIM highlights that this week the main macro indications will come from Europe, where they will be disclosed relating to inflation and November PMI.

From the US macro dataset, the focus will instead be on labor market data and the manufacturing and services ISM.

Ftse Mib: Equita remains bullish. Here because

Equita SIM experts expect that discussions related to the evolution of monetary policy in the United States and Europe, together with possible developments related to the new Covid 19 variant, could lead to a phase of market volatility in the coming weeks.

However, analysts confirm their general positive view, with solid economic growth expected to remain strong in 2022, with an increase of 4.3% in Europe and 4% in the United States, combined with expansionary fiscal policies, specifically in Italy. which benefits from a drastically improved risk profile thanks to the political leadership of Draghi.

Enel: to buy on the fundamentals

Among the blue chips of Piazza Affari, on the basis of the fundamental analysis, the analysts of Equita SIM recommend the purchase of Enel.

Experts believe that, downstream of the difficulties encountered in 2021 due to the exchange rate effect, the trend in energy prices and in Latin America, the visibility on the growth of the next few years is high.

This is thanks to the expected contribution from the expansion of renewables for 5/6 GW per year, from the 2.5 billion euro annual growth of the RAB in the regulated sectors and from the focus on extracting value from the customer through the reduction of the “cost to serve. ”, Greater penetration of renewables, and the growth of value added services expected in the coming years.

Enel: the reasons to be optimistic

Following the indications that emerged from the new strategic plan, Equita SIM’s positive view of Enel is based on various factors, including excellent exposure to key issues such as the growth of renewables and digitalization / smart technologies.

Worth noting is the high visibility of revenues, with an average annual growth rate of 5% for EPS by 2024, supported by the contribution deriving from the expansion of renewables for 5-6GW per year and by the 2.5 billion euros of annual growth. of the RAB in the regulated sectors.

Experts also cite growing shareholder remuneration, with dividend yields ranging from 5.4% to 6.1% in 2023.

Finally, Equita SIM talks about an attractive valuation and significant exposure to regulated business and ESG issues.

Thus confirmed the bullish view on Enel, with a “buy” recommendation and a target price of € 8.4.