Ftse Mib: downside risks. Unicredit, Telecom and Intesa buy

Below is the interview on the Ftse Mib index and on some of the blue chips listed on Piazza Affari, with questions addressed to Roberto Scudeletti, independent trader and owner of the website www.prtrading.it.

Last week the Ftse Mib first touched new tops of the year and then dropped sharply. What to expect now?

Correction on the support of the 24-period daily average for the Ftse Mib, after having faked the break of the previous high, with a new top with a short duration.

In the short term, below the lows of the last eighth at 27,164 points, we can expect a greater correction of the Ftse Mib, with coverage of the gap up at 26,895 points and landing in the area of ​​26,690 and 26,530-26,490 points, respectively static support of a previous top, average at 50 daily and 12-period average.

Below the levels just indicated there will be room for a lunge in the area of ​​approximately 26.070-26.020, daily-weekly support that should favor the resumption of courses.

Conversely, above the 27,660-22,817 points of Ftse Mib we will have a new attack at the very recent high of the year at 27,969 points.

Above these levels there will be room for yet another bullish leg, with weekly and monthly targets first in the 28,000-28,100 area and then approximately 28,330-28,590 points.

Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo were among the worst on the list before the weekend. What can you tell us about these two titles?

Unicredit was characterized by increasing relative minimums and maximums, a symptom of a decidedly positive trend, with a recent false break of a full price share, with the present correction phase towards an important daily support.

In fact, in recent months the stock has given life to a good recovery, with a nice rise born from the holding of 8 euros, including new tops and corrections, up to the unconfirmed attack of 12 euros, with current decline towards the average a 100 periods per day at around 10.77-10.97 euros.

Only above 11.54 euros can we think of a further bullish push for Unicredit, with supports at 11 and 10.70 euros and resistances at 12.28 and 13.02 euros.

Intesa Sanpaolo had embarked on a good uptrend which, following Dow’s law, consisted of rising highs and lows, with a recent relative unconfirmed high and consequent correction just above an important daily support.

In concrete terms, after a very interesting percentage rise, the stock scored just below € 2.60, with a reversal candle called reversal Island (preceded by a gap up and followed by a gap down), correcting just above the average to 200 daily at around € 2.36-2.39, pending new developments.

A new bullish impulse will be confirmed for Intesa Sanpaolo only above € 2.482, with supports at € 2.392-2.342 and next resistances at € 2.622 and € 2.722.

Telecom Italia shone last Friday and even STM went up against the trend. What to do with these two titles now?

Telecom Italia at the end of an uptrend, on an evident quadruple maximum, began a decisive bearish phase, ringing a long and continuous series of decreasing minimums and maximums, with a recent sinking even into a gap down, after negative company results and this attempt to bullish reversal.

In fact, on the series of relative maximum descendants between € 0.474 and € 0.4596, a decline began that has recently accelerated just below € 0.33, towards approximately € 0.3170-0.3064, with the current recovery around 0, 35 euros.

Possible further bullish impulse for Telecom Italia above 0.3580 euros, with supports at 0.3428 and 0.3354 euros and resistances at 0.3802-0.3972 euros.

STM, despite important and profound corrections, has always managed to resume the underlying uptrend, with a very recent new relative maximum and present short-term uncertainty, awaiting new directionality, in one direction or another.

Specifically, after holding the 100-period daily average at 34.60 euros, the positive trend resumed, with a new vertical upward leg on the new top just below 46 euros, unconfirmed, ready for new developments.

Above 46 euros there will be a further rise in pr STM prices, with supports at 44 and 43 euros and resistances at 49-51 euros.

What titles are you following most closely at this stage? Which ones do you recommend to look at now?

Carefully monitor: BANCA MEDIOLANUM, HERA, MONCLER, TENARIS up and A2A, CAMPARI, ENI, PIRELLI and STELLANTIS down.