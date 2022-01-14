Ftse Mib, Enel and Generali in red
Sitting below par for the Milan stock exchange today: the performance of Enel (-2.05%) and Assicurazioni Generali (-1.07%) stands out on the Ftse Mib.
The first pay pledge on the Paris price list recorded by EDF (-16.6%), which announced that the French government’s measures to contain the increase in electricity tariffs will have a strong impact on profitability, while on the second they weigh the resignation of Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone.
Milan Stock Exchange Today, update at 1pm: Ftse Mib, Leonardo confirms himself as top performer
Market performance is once again characterized by fears on the impact of the pandemic on price developments and the consequent measures that could be taken by the major central banks.
The Dax at the halfway point falls by 0.64%, the Cac40 moves back by 0.65% and the Ftse Mib leaves 0.85% on the field.
The best performance is still that of Leonardo (+ 3.44%) after the new contract by almost 350 million with the Austrian Ministry of Defense.
Among commodities, the Brent futures rise by one percentage point to 85.35 dollars a barrel while the Eurodollar is stable at 1.145.
Future Wall Street little moved
While waiting for trading on Wall Street to begin at 3:30 pm, the Dow Jones future records + 0.19%, the S & P500 futures 0.06% and the Nasdaq derivative loses 0.13%.
Update 09:25 am: Leonardo leads the rises on the Ftse Mib
At the start of the session, the Ftse100 shares in parity, the Dax falls by 0.5%, the Cac40 registers a -0.59% and the Ftse Mib trades at 27,714.05 points (-0.47%).
A decidedly higher start for Leonardo (+ 2.83%) after the news of the signing of a new contract by almost 350 million with the Austrian Ministry of Defense.
Among bankers, two speeds for UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo which in the first few exchanges recorded a +0.72 and a -0.59% respectively.
The BTP-Bund spread rises by 0.7% to 136 basis points.
Stock exchanges Asia: Nikkei down by more than one percentage point
The Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng, posted -0.36%, the China A50 closed with -1.23% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with -1.08%.
Tokyo closed in the red, where the Nikkei stopped at 28,124.28 points (-1.28%).
Wall Street: Nasdaq in strong red
The session of the Dow Jones closed with a -0.49%, the S & P500 showed a -1.42% and the Nasdaq closed with a -2.51%.
