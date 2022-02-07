Ftse Mib: here is how far it will drop. Enel and Unicredit buy or sell?

Below is the interview with Fabrizio Brasili, financial analyst, to whom we asked some questions on the current situation of the markets and in particular of Piazza Affari. Anyone wishing to contact Fabrizio Brasili can write to the email address: f.bsuperguru@yahoo.it.

The Ftse Mib last week initially gained ground and then returned to the starting point. How to read this movement?

It is the usual boring movement that we have actually noticed for a couple of months and which denounces a sense of fatigue in the Ftse Mib, also accentuated by the heaviness of the US markets and in particular by the NASDAQ.

After having quickly touched and overcome the resistances, placed fractionally under the 28,000 area, the Ftse Mib has gone several times even below 26,000 points, resting on the important supports of 25,800 / 25,900 points, and then immediately bounced back.

Now the index seems to “flirt” in a wide range between 26,500 / 26,600 and 27,500 / 27,600 points, still remaining far from both the lows and supports in the area of ​​25,800 soa from the maximums to 27,800 / 27,900 points.

We think that a further descent will be more probable even below the supports of area 25,800 than an exceeding of the maximums of area 28,000.

We confirm that upon breaking of the 25.800 / 25.900 area support, we will be able to see an area reaching 24.500 / 24.600 at best.

A quick landing between 22,500 / 22,600 and 22,800 / 22,900 points in the worst case should not be excluded.

What can you tell us about the recent performance of Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo? What strategies can you suggest for both of us?

Both stocks reached the highs of the last 12 months, but we think it is always better to stay on Intesa Sanpaolo, starting at 2.55 / 2.60 euros, even with the sale of options.

With the remainder, wait for the highs just reached of 2.7850 euros to be exceeded, and completely exit when they reach just under 3 euros.

For Unicredit, on the other hand, as already recommended and reported, our attentive readers have largely closed the positions with options to buy put and sell calls and also the stock in the area of ​​€ 14.80 / 14.90.

We now recommend staying out of the title and concentrating on Intesa Sanpaolo, unless it returns to the 13.20 / 13.30 euro area, already touched at the end of January.

Enel has lost ground after the preliminary data of 2021. How to position itself on the stock now?

Enel is constantly reversing and discharging medium-long term overbought.

The stock has almost reached the lows of the last 12 months placed just under € 6.50 and touched its highs just under € 9 last April.

Normally we are not very favorable to utilties, in general, but the best, the most performing, especially in the last two years, for us always remains ENEL.

The stock pays a constant and excellent dividend, especially at current prices, advising a defensive and medium-long term approach.

The suggestion for Enel is to start accumulating slowly, in letter sessions as low as € 6.55 / 6.65.

Oil reached new highs for the period, while gold struggled to move away from the 1,800 dollar level. What is your view on these two assets?

Oil always in great shape and which is approaching, as per our suggestions given both on these columns and to our readers who have already subscribed for a couple of years, towards the area just under 100 dollars.

In fact, last year we have indicated, with more precision, also last year, 95 dollars for WTI and 98 dollars for Brent, with the probability of narrowing this fork towards the higher price, due to the strong recovery in consumption in the USA, both for the particularly cold winter, which to the real economic recovery.

The stocks that are decreasing also due to strong exports to Europe do the rest!

Conversely, the dollar against the euro is weakening towards the 1.1480 / 1.15 area, after having moved up to 1.1120 / 1.1130.

We always keep in mind that in the medium-long term the variable rate increase will predominate, not entirely discounted and assimilated by the markets, and above all the continuous enormous increase in US public debt.

The advice therefore is to start thinking of lightening the “inverted pyramid” oil, as we get closer to 95/98 dollars.

Maintain only a maximum of 10% for pure bet. Nothing more!

For gold, now fluctuating between 1,750 and 1,850 dollars, and often even with a range contained even between 1,780 / 1,790 and 1,810 / 1,820 dollars, there is also little room for a daily trading.

Better the Silver that will benefit from a possible recovery of the industry and specifically that of the automotive and telephony.

Both do not and will not even have the benefit of being dollar correlated like oil does.

Therefore, refrain from operating on gold and on these prices, in the area of ​​22 / 22.50 dollars, accumulate silver, much better with the purchase of Call options.