Ftse Mib: here is how far it will run. ENI, Banco BPM and Bper buy?

Below is the interview with Stefano Sabetta, Analyst cooperator Ortex, to whom we asked some questions about the Ftse Mib index and some blue chips.

The Ftse Mib also exceeded 27,000 points, scoring new tops of the year. What are the possible scenarios in the short term?

Still considerable strength on our market which correlates to the American ones, leaving behind the German index which is more indecisive in the movement.

For the Ftse Mib we therefore have supportive levels that rise again after the close of October, creating a support at 26.125 points, each pull-back is still interesting for a buy.

The indicated area is visible on the monthly time frame where the horizontal graphic support is highlighted with the 9-period average, now passing at 25,550 points.

A continuation of the bullish trend could have as a maximum target 28,350 points.

It is always necessary to keep in mind some macroeconomic factors that we are going to quickly list.

The big news this week on Wednesday is once again the data on FOMC decisions and the Fed interest rate that keep investors in the usual strain as they expect far less dovish statements than usual.

Fed policies, which until now have certainly been dovish, could change course abruptly.

This is because the American economy, to which we have said we are graphically correlated, is in good health to the point that it does not need the liquidity currently in circulation.

From our European side, on the other hand, the BTP Bund spread returns to over 130 and this could put pressure on the banking sector if it were to return to inverse correlation.

The Ftse Mib still continues to benefit from the strong tone of the oil sector which yesterday was the protagonist of the greatest increases.

From the point of view of volatility, the Vstoxx appears compressed and remains immobile around the level of 19, without providing any relevant indication.

Do Banco BPM and Bper Banca offer interesting insights after the recent fall?

The fall last week changed the short-term technical structure, but did not deteriorate, however, the long-term one.

In particular, Banco BPM was pushed beyond the 2.80 euro area, the area under which the stock remained for a few weeks.

This area has been violated to the downside and has now reversed into visible resistance on the weekly time frame in the € 2.84 area.

The support level returned to € 2.60.

It is now possible for the stock to build a lateral movement before returning to put pressure on the resistance levels at 2.84 and 3 euros.

As far as Bper Banca is concerned, the scenario is somewhat similar. The stock attempted to break through the resistance at € 2.084 but was again pushed back below the € 2 area which is now forming a resistance level again.

From a supportive point of view, also in this case the support is lowered to 1.82 euros.

From a point of view of short net positioning between the two securities, at the moment there are only two funds on Bper Banca, Gladstone Capital management and PDT Partners, which sell short a consideration equal to 1.10% of the stock’s floating capital. the first and 0.56% of the free float the second.

The two stocks, as is now known, remain linked to rumors and news from the banking risk, which is why we will continue to see moments of greater effervescence alternating with phases of more marked weakness.

What is your opinion on two protagonists of managed savings such as Azimut and FinecoBank?

The two asset management securities are very interesting. The net inflows confirmed tonic for both.

Azimut has definitively recovered from the pandemic descent of March 2020, reaching levels well above.

The next resistance in sight for the title is at 25.97 eurom, a very important level from a technical point of view, because in that area Azimut will draw a triple maximum.

The support has risen, reaching the € 23.95 area, where it will be interesting to try entries on deeper retracements. In any case, the situation appears constructive.

FinecoBank is currently at historical highs which make technical analysis more difficult.

However, by restricting the analysis to the latest bullish candles, we can observe the formation of a first resistance level in the € 16.84 area, while the oscillators do not show diverging conformations, if not small overbought discharges that could project the stock towards new ones. maximum.

From a supportive point of view, the stock has a good level at € 16.15 and any entry would stop at the level of € 15.095.

Some useful information can be obtained from the analysis of the short net positions of the institutions which highlight the presence of the Marshall Wace fund on the Fineco stock, albeit with a small position of 1.18% on the free float.

Are there any stocks that you are following with interest more than others in this market phase? Can you give us names?

We consider Tenaris interesting also in light of yesterday’s excellent performance. The stock is compressed in an area of ​​monthly resistance and we believe it may have the strength to break the 10.10 euro level in the next few sessions, beyond which interesting upward spaces would open.

From a graphical point of view, Tenaris could be in an accumulative phase below the 200-period average of the monthly time frame.

The stock is still under a quarterly resistance area that ends at € 10.60 and beyond which it would be interesting for the stock to move.

We continue to point out among our favorites the ENI stock which yesterday, on the strength of the entire oil sector, closed the first pandemic gap and is now heading towards the first real target at 13.65 euros, but we believe that it still has plenty of room to climb.