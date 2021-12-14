Ftse Mib: hold on tight now. Enel is the buy of the week

Even today’s session was experienced in the sign of uncertainty by the European stock exchanges which, after yesterday’s negative conclusion, tried to get back on top, but failed in their intent.

The indices of the Old Continent after an initial rise have retraced their steps, even slipping into negative territory, but not all.

Volatile and uncertain EU stock exchanges

The Cac40 is currently showing a slight gain of 0.05% and the Dax30 falls by 0.03%, while the Ftse100 is traveling positive with a gain of 0.45%.

Positive Ftse Mib: 3 Central Banks are expected tomorrow and Thursday

Piazza Affari is also in green light, where the Ftse Mib currently rises by 0.31% to 26,635 points.

After a negative start to the week, European stock markets remain cautious on the whole, on a day not particularly rich in relevant macro data.

The market’s attention is on the meetings of the main central banks all concentrated this week.

Tomorrow it will be the turn of the Fed, while the next day we will look at the meetings of the ECB and the Bank of England.

Ftse Mib: Equita SIM sees volatility, but the view remains positive

Equita SIM analysts expect that discussions relating to the evolution of monetary policy in the United States and Europe, together with possible developments relating to the new Covid 19 variant, may lead to a phase of market volatility in the coming weeks.

However, the Milanese SIM confirms its positive general view looking to 2022, with solid economic growth that analysts expect to remain solid in 2022, with an increase of 4.3% in Europe and 4% in the United States.

The growth will be combined with expansionary fiscal policies, specifically in Italy which benefits from a drastically improved risk profile thanks to the political guidance of Draghi.

Enel to buy on the fundamentals

Equita SIM analysts let it be known that fundamental analysis leads them to recommend again the purchase of Enel, already indicated as a buy title in recent weeks.

The Milanese SIM believes that the visibility on Enel’s growth in the coming years is high thanks to the expected contribution from the expansion of renewables for 5/6 GW per year, from the 2.5 billion euros of annual growth of the RAB in the regulated sectors and from the focus on the extraction of value from the customer through the reduction of the “cost to serve” and the growth of the value added services expected in the coming years.

Analysts believe that these three drivers are able to guarantee Enel an annual growth of around 1 billion euros in EBITDA post 2022, i.e. + 4% / 5% annually, of which around 600 million euros will come from renewables. 200-300 million from the growth of the RAB and 100 million euros from the higher margin in retail.

Enel: Equita SIM remains bullish after the new strategic plan

The positive view on Enel is reaffirmed after the indications that emerged from the new strategic plan and primarily takes into account the excellent exposure to key issues such as the growth of renewables and digitalization / smart technologies.

Also noteworthy is the high visibility of revenues and the growing remuneration of shareholders, with a dividend yield ranging from 5.4% to 6.1% in 2023.

Finally, according to Equita SIM, the Enel stock is interesting because it trades with a 2023 price-earnings multiple of 11 times, an enterprise value / EBITDA of 7.7 times and above all a yield of 6.1%.

Furthermore, the compound average annual growth rate of EBITDA of 4% / 5% and profit of 6% over the plan period, are good levels obtained with leverage under control.

Thus confirmed the bullish view on Enel, with a “buy” recommendation and a target price of € 8.4.