Ftse Mib: how far can it collapse? Stellantis and Ferrari buy?

Below is the interview with Fabrizio Brasili, financial analyst, to whom we asked some questions on the current situation of the markets and in particular of Piazza Affari. Anyone wishing to contact Fabrizio Brasili can write to the email address: f.bsuperguru@yahoo.it.

The Ftse Mib is collapsing at the start of the week, putting pressure on the 26,000 area. What are the possible scenarios now?

For the moment it is basically the continuation of the laterality that began in December, but it is not certain that it will continue for much longer.

Soon the Ftse Mib should come out of this side, more likely at the confirmed break of 25,800 / 25,900 points, with the first important support placed at 24,500 / 24,600 points.

We fear that the sum of all the black clouds that have threatened us for some time and that have largely not yet manifested themselves, such as the US rate hike, as well as a couple in Europe, also expected in 2022, but in the second half of the year, could lead to the Ftse Mib and the future expiring in June in an area between 22,500 / 22,600 and 22,800 / 22,900 points, even if only intraday with a very fast sell off.

Furthermore, let us not forget the strong US inflation, which will also affect the rest of the world, and even more so in Europe and Italy, dependent on oil and gas in particular.

The recessive winds of possible stagflation are already affecting the least protected and most exposed areas, with the closure of commercial, artisanal and industrial activities.

The winds of war between Russia and Ukraine, which are polarizing and worrying the whole of Europe, hold the ground.

Whatever solution is found to this crisis, and we think and hope that it will be, rather than a real war, a soft and lightning occupation, the price imposed by Russia will be very, very high.

What can you tell us about the recent performance of Stellantis and Ferrari? What information can you give us for both?

Stellantis after the exploit that still remains a mystery and certainly an exaggeration for many, is now zigzagging between around 16 and 17 euros, not knowing or wanting to take a very specific direction.

In this phase, with the help of the options, it is possible to set up a comfortable trading between 15 / 15.50 euros and 19.50 / 20 euros, selling puts and calls respectively, expiring June-September.

Or, with great caution, given what has been written above, start accumulating in an “inverted pyramid” from 15.90 / 16.20 euros and go out as early as 17.20 / 17.50 euros.

For Ferrari, use only the options on sale, in a very wide range Put 150 / Call 250, expiring in September.

In fact, the stock struggles to bounce from the supportive area at 192/193 euros and is trying to break this fragile barrier and move to 183/184 euros, old resistance and current reliable and strong support.

Also in light of the dividend, would you recommend focusing on two issues such as Banca Mediolanum and Banca Generali?

For the dividend alone, it would be limiting in any case, since with percentages around 9% / 10%, there would most likely be a sharp capital loss at the time of the detachment, certainly with a hypothetical subsequent recovery.

We see for both securities, among other things, at the beginning of the year, a greater holding of Banca Generali, but after a strong loss from just over 44 euros to the current 35 euros in the last 12 months.

For Banca Mediolanum, just under € 9.50, in practice a reversal phase began only last week.

With regard to banks, almost all in the odor of Risiko, we have long been suggesting to our subscribers readers, many other securities with an interesting coupon and also capital gains: Intesa Sanpaolo, Banco Bpm, BPER Banca, Credem and Banca Popolare di Sondrio.

We prefer to recommend abstaining on Banca Generali and Banca Mediolanum and concentrating on these last 5 securities, in the manner and within the recommended times.

The euro-dollar underwent a marked retreat at the end of the last octave. What are the expectations in the short term?

Euro-dollar always in the short range from perfect and comfortable, so to speak, trading, placed between 1.1120 and 1.1440, with a broader medium term range between 1.10 / 1.1050 and 1.15 / 1.1550.

For the long term, with a tug-of-war between the two sides of the Atlantic, we can only hypothesize more than predict, a maxi range between 1.08 / 1.0850 and 1.23 / 1.24, a maximum already reached in the last two years, which will have to be reviewed after a last strengthening of the dollar against the euro.