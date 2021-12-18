Ftse Mib: how far will it drop? ENI, Saipem and Tenaris, what to do?

Below is the interview with Gianluigi Raimondi, Gianluigi Raimondi Director of ITForum.it and head of Bluerating Mercati (Bfc Media group) with questions on the Ftse Mib index and some blue chips.

The Ftse Mib is sliding lower than the lows reached in the last few sessions. Do you expect further drops in the short term?

As soon as the Ftse Mib reaches the 27,000 area it is rejected downwards, signaling that at 27,170 / 27,200 points it has drawn a double descending top.

This pushed prices to cross the moving averages at 21 and 50 sessions to the downside.

With confirmations below the static support in the 26,500 area, for the Ftse Mib there will be a descent towards 26,000 points first and then towards 25,500 points.

Only beyond 27,170 points could we see a credible extension of the Ftse Mib towards 27,500 points first and then in the direction of area 28,000.

In the short term, I am more inclined to a fall in the index given the current situation.

How do you assess the current setting of ENI, Saipem and Tenaris and what strategies can you suggest for these securities?

Tenaris is designing a triangular formation and just today has passed the summit identified in the 9 euro area.

Operationally, this could herald an extension of the stock towards € 9.5 earlier, where a bearish gap was opened in November and possibly up to € 10.

In my opinion, a purchase of Tenaris must be accompanied by a rigid stop loss of 9.85 euros.

ENI is also about to complete a triangular figure with a top in the area of ​​€ 12.15 and if this triangle is broken upwards, then the objectives will become € 12.55 first and possibly € 12.85.

On the other hand, any collapse of 11.9 euros would trigger a new correction towards 11.5 / 11.45 euros.

For Saipem, if and only if the 1.7 euro level proves to be a valid level of support, we could see a valid bullish reversal of the prices, possibly confirmed by the upward crossing of the 21-session moving average at 1.81 euro.

Below the support at 1.7 euro, a further decline of Saipem is expected, even prolonged over time.

STM is suffering a blow with a sharp return to the 40 euro area. What to do with the title now?

For STM, the saying is not to try to grab the falling knife, besides all the stock has drawn a triple maximum descending between 45 and 44 euros, crossing the 50-day moving average down to 41.65 euros.

Any violation of the support at 40 euros could trigger a further decline of STM towards 37.85 euros first and then up to 36 euros.

Only above 44 euros will we be able to see an attack on the relative highs of last November, but at the moment it is a rather unlikely hypothesis.

Among the few themes in contrast today we find Leonardo. What can you tell us about this title?

Leonardo has crossed the medium-term downward trendline coinciding at 6.08 euros with the passage of the moving average at 21 sessions.

With confirmations above € 6.08, the start of a bullish price reversal and the possible formation of a V movement could be anticipated, with the ultimate target in the € 7.25 area and an intermediate target in the € 6.75 area.

For those wishing to buy Leonardo I suggest setting a very rigid stop loss at 5.9 euros.