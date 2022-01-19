Ftse Mib in red, oil supports energy

A red day for the Italian Stock Exchange today: on the Ftse Mib among the few positive performances we find those of the energy sector stocks, with Eni which rose by 0.44% and Tenaris which achieved + 2.09%.

To push the oil sector is the third consecutive rise in the price of oil: after having risen to levels not seen since 2014, the Brent futures gain 0.6% at 86.97 dollars a barrel while, on the currency, the Eurodollar falls by 0.6% to 1.13311.

In the bond sector, focus in particular on Two-year Treasury, whose yield exceeded 1% for the first time since February 2020. Similar situation for the ten-year period which, at 1.845%, shares at levels not seen for exactly two years.

Still on the subject of sovereign debt, the BTP-Bund spread fell by one percentage point to 134 points.

Borsa Italiana Today, update at 17:40: Ftse Mib, Atlantia flat after maxi-acquisition

The day of the Ftse Mib closed at 27,483.28 points, -0.74% on the previous figure.

Telecom Italia (-3.2%) again recorded one of the worst performances of the main list after that Barclays analysts have reduced the target price.

Weakness for Stellantis (-0.24%) after the data on registrations in the European Union and perfect equality of Atlantia.

The holding has signed the contract for the purchase of the company with the Siemens Group Yunex Traffic, a company that deals with Intelligent Transport Systems and Smart Mobility, for a consideration of 950 million euros.

Update at 13: Ftse Mib, new sales on Telecom Italia

In the middle of the session, the Dax fell by 1.08%, the Cac40 recorded a -1.06% and the Ftse Mib fell by 0.78%.

The worst performance of the main basket even today is recorded by Telecom Italia (-3.43%), on which Barclays analysts they reduced the target price from 0.35 to 0.27 with a «hold» valuation (at the moment the shares are quoted at 0.4222 euros).

0.54% red for Stellantis: in December registrations in the European Union they fell by 22.8% and those of the house born from the integration of FCA and PSA recorded a -25%.

Future Wall Street: expected to open in red

Closed yesterday on the occasion of Martin Luther King Day, US stock exchanges should start trading with a minus sign today.

At the moment the derivative on the Dow Jones records a -0.84%, the one on the S & P500 falls by 1.09% and the future on the Nasdaq falls by 1.77%.

Borsa Italiana Today, update at 09:25: Ftse Mib, letter on managed savings

At the start of the session, the Ftse100 shares down by 0.65%, the Dax loses 1.2%, the Cac40 registers a -1.15% and the Ftse Mib trades at 27,392.66 points (-1.07% ).

In the first few exchanges, the weakness of asset management securities stands out: Banca Generali scores -2.31%, Banca Mediolanum leaves 1.5% on the field, FinecoBank loses 1.1% and Azimut 1.39 %.

Up by one percentage point, the BTP-Bund spread rises to 137 basis points.

Stock exchanges Asia: Nikkei closes weak

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index recorded -0.51%, the China A50 closed with + 0.99% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with -0.11%.

Weak closing for Tokyo, where the Nikkei stopped at 28,257.25 points (-0.27%).

Wall Street: yesterday stock market closed, today starts the week

Yesterday the lists of Wall Street remained closed on the occasion of the Martin Luther King Day.