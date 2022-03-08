Ftse Mib in red, rally for Eni

Even the new week of the Milan Stock Exchange today began in the name of sales: on the Ftse Mib, UniCredit (-5.59%) and Intesa Sanpaolo (-2.8%) closed down sharply after a nightmare start while the new leap in oil allowed Tenaris to rise by 13.03 and Eni to score + 4.29%.

To push the oil are the negotiations between the United States and Europe to stop imports of Russian oil: after an intraday maximum a $ 139.13the Brent futures rise by 4.6% to 123.6 dollars a barrel while the Eurodollar is in the red by 0.65% at 1.0853.

At the start of the third round of negotiationsthe Russian authorities have announced that they will open new ones humanitarian corridors to allow the evacuation of civilians from Ukraine.

Milan Stock Exchange Today, update at 17:40: Ftse Mib in red, but the lows are far away

The day of the Ftse Mib ended at 22,160.28 points, -1.36% on the previous figure.

New shopping day for Leonardo (+ 6.3%), the defense sector has been among the operators’ favorites in recent weekswhile Telecom Italia has gone from a red by almost 10 percent of the first partat + 5% in the middle of the day up to -5.45% of the closing date.

The BTP-Bund spread hasn’t moved much at 162 points.

Update at 13: Ftse Mib, roller coaster for Telecom Italia

In the middle of the session the Cac40 drops by 2.41%, the Dax by 2.89% and the Ftse Mib with a -1.05% marks the maximum intraday at 22,200 points.

In the red by almost 10 percentage points at the start, Telecom Italia is currently up by 5%.

Future Wall Street in heavy red

While waiting for trading on Wall Street to begin at 3:30 pm, the Dow Jones futures record -1.41%, the S & P500 futures drop by 1.43% and the Nasdaq derivative falls by 1.55. %.

Update 09:25: Ftse Mib collapses to 21 thousand

In the first trades the Londoner Ftse100 falls by 2.62%, the Cac40 falls by 4.26% and the Dax by 4.46%.

In Milan our Ftse Mib loses 5.39% to 21.254 points while the BTP-Bund spread increased by 2.26% to 166 basis points.

Drop of almost 10 percentage points for a Telecom Italia (-9.66%) still in shock after the accounts and the presentation of the plan of the new CEO Pietro Labriola.

Asia Stock Exchanges: Nikkei at 25,000 points

The Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng, was in the red by 3.9%, the China A50 closed with a -3.56% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with a -1.02%. .

In Tokyo, the Nikkei stopped at 25,221.41 points, -2.94% on the previous figure.

Wall Street: Nasdaq in sharp decline

The last session of the week of the Dow Jones closed with a -0.53%, the S & P500 showed -0.79% and the Nasdaq finished with a -1.66%.