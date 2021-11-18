Ftse Mib in red, the energetics weigh

The session of the Stock Exchange today closed below parity: on the Ftse Mib there are the minus signs among the energy sector despite the fact that the price of oil in the second part started to rise again.

As for Brent, the future with delivery in January it increases by 0.8% to 80.9 dollars per barrel while on the currency the Eurodollar marks a rise to 1.13528 (+ 0.30%).

Despite the reassurances of the ECB, the European stock exchanges were penalized by the tensions related to the performance of the prices and infections.

Borsa Today, update at 17:45: Ftse Mib closes in red

The session of the Ftse Mib ended with a drop of 0.59% to 27,661.82 points.

As regards the sector of government bonds, the spread marked a contraction of 0.65% to 120 basis points.

Update at 13: the only minus sign is from the Ftse Mib

Just before 1pm the Dax marks a + 0.07%, the Cac40 registers a + 0.14% and our Ftse Mib a -0.3%.

Among the worst performances we find Eni (-1.49%), Tenaris (-1.47%) and Saipem (-0.26%).

Slight increase in the spread with German bonds to 121 basis points.

Future Wall Street: positive opening expected

Two and a half hours after the start of trading, the derivative on the Dow Jones recorded a +0.23, the one on the S & P500 advanced by 0.39% and the future on the Nasdaq rose by 0.61%.

Update 9:25 am: Ftse Mib, oil penalizes the oil sector

The Ftse100 starts with a -0.14%, the Dax marks a + 0.17%, the Cac40 registers a + 0.22% and our Ftse Mib shares 27,827.2 points (+ 0.01%).

The trend in oil prices is pushing Eni (-1.99%), Tenaris (-0.73%) and Saipem (-0.36%) down.

On the podium we find the trio formed by Amplifon (+ 1.86%), Moncler (+ 1.27%) and CNH Industrial (+ 1.25%).

Above par is also Stellantis (+ 0.37%) after the data on registrations released by ACEA: in October, car sales in the EU and the UK fell by almost 30 percentage points compared to a year ago.

The spread with German bonds remained stable at 120 basis points.

After the not very exciting results of the auction of Btp Futura, the reopening by the Treasury of the placement of the 30-year dollar bond for 1 billion it recorded requests for over 2.2 billion.

Stock exchanges Asia: Tokyo still weak

The Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng, share in the red by one and a half percentage points, the China A50 scored -0.97% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with a + 0.13% .

Minus 0.3% for Tokyo, where the Nikkei closed at 29,598.66 points.

Wall Street: indexes all in red

The Dow Jones session ended with -0.58%, the Nasdaq closed with -0.33% and the S & P500 ended with -0.26%.

Positive indications came yesterday from the auction of Treasury at 20, placed at a rate of 2.065% with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34 (2.1% and 2.25 in the previous appointment).