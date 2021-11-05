Ftse Mib: it’s time for a reversal. STM, Telecom and Intesa buy?

Below is an interview with Enrico Malverti, Quant Analyst Ematrend SRL, with questions on the Ftse Mib index and some blue chips.

The Ftse Mib has pushed to new highs since the beginning of the year: is the current trend destined to continue?

The readers who followed us know that we had launched the hypothesis of the Christmas rally for the Ftse Mib at the break of the resistance at 25,900 points.

We enjoyed a nice rise and now I’m not saying it’s over, but I think the time is ripe for a pause, for a price retracement on both the Italian and American markets, a reversal that brings us back to prices a few points lower. percentages.

Analysis of volumes and oscillators suggest this interpretation.

Yesterday Intesa Sanpaolo continued to decline after the accounts, while Unicredit defended itself much better. What can you tell us about these two titles?

Bankers have not been particularly performing in the last few sessions. Intesa Sanpaolo is in congestion and is struggling to recover and return above the resistances in the € 2.50 area.

I believe this is the price to be alarmed and which can attract buyers. For now, it is better to remain neutral.

Similar considerations on Unicredit which is blocked by the resistance at 11.70 euros, which will have to be knocked down at the daily closing in order to aspire to rise to 12 euros before the end of the year.

Telecom Italia yesterday had a surge of pride, while STM reached new tops of the year. What is your view on both?

My view on Telecom Italia has been negative for a long time: it is a stock that may be suitable for short-term speculative trading, but not for medium-long term investments.

I fear it was the classic rebound of the dead cat that can go out in the 0.35 euro area, with the possibility that short sales will restart from those prices.

STM, on the other hand, is in great shape, I believe that the considerations made for the index are valid, that is, that a retracement is to be taken into account.

The important thing is that the stock remains above 41 euros, so as not to jeopardize the trend.

How do you assess the current set-up of two utilities such as Snam and Terna? What strategies can you suggest for both?

Much more was expected from utilities, given the rise in the price of energy.

Terna and Snam are traveling almost in photocopies and for both the resistance of the last month in the 5.08 euro area will be decisive for a raise towards 5.50 euro.

At the moment I believe the two utilities can reverse the index together.

Which stocks are you following most closely in this market phase? Which ones do you recommend to look at now?

The stocks on which I have remained focused are the same as indicated last week. In particular, I am following Ferrari, Stellantis, Finecobank, Azimut, Banca Generali. Moncler is also a title to keep on the watchlist.