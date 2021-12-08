Ftse Mib: narrow escape? Enel, Unicredit and Telecom buy?

Below is the interview with Stefano Sabetta, Analyst cooperator Ortex, to whom we asked some questions about the Ftse Mib index and some blue chips.

The Ftse Mib is trying to push forward and get away from 26,000 points. What do you expect in the short term?

After the widespread sales that characterized the sessions of the past two weeks, for the Ftse Mib it is once again the support of 26,130 points that constitutes a first watershed for this and the next trading days.

In addition to the stability of the indicated level, it would also be advisable for the prices to move beyond the level of 26,500 points, in order to prevent the weekly time frame averages from starting to turn down.

In the event of further bearish sinks, it is the area between 24,400 and 23,500 that assumes considerable importance.

The indicated supportive zone represents the extreme bulwark before the descent towards the prepandemic area and, at the same time, an area of ​​relative historical peaks which in this case should make their supportive value felt after having worked for a long time as resistance.

Always pay attention to the VStoxx volatility indices still dangerously near the 30’s area.

Accelerations beyond this level would definitively close the risk-on phase that has accompanied the markets since the beginning of November 2020, except for momentary accelerations.

From an intermarket point of view, always carefully monitor the current technical structure of the DAX on the daily time frame as well.

In fact, we note on it an initial cross of the 9-period moving average on the 200 after having crossed the latter, in the past sessions, walking on the Bollinger bands.

This is a further element of weakness of the markets on the European side.

What can you tell us about the recent performance of Telecom Italia and STM and what operational indications can you provide us for both?

On Telecom Italia, the question is obviously linked to the expression of interest of the US fund KKR and too early with respect to the still hypothetical deal as a takeover bid.

It is also true that such transactions, beyond the first initial offer at € 0.505 per share, have only exploratory value.

An essential condition is the performance of a complete Due Diligence which evaluates, with the support of appropriate advisors, the fair value in Telecom.

In any case, from the graphic point of view we can see how the stock is testing a first Daily support at 0.4497.

On the monthly time frame, in addition to coinciding with the area of ​​possible takeover bids, the stock was stopped by the area of ​​pre-pandemic highs in addition to the 50-period simple moving average which was very negatively inclined.

On the support side, we can already go so far as to hypothesize supportive levels valid from the next quarter on condition that the prices remain roughly at the current levels.

From a supportive point of view we have a first support area at € 0.42, while returns to the € 0.35 area will in any case be dangerous.

STM, on the other hand, after last week’s sales formed a first resistance at € 44.93 and began the return from overbought on the main daily and now weekly time frame oscillators.

The deterioration phase of the underlying trend could continue, also in light of the correlation of the stock with the trend of the main US technology index Nasdaq.

The first real supportive area is quite lower at € 38.20, where at a static level the 9-period average is rising.

Enel is suffering in Piazza Affari, so much so that it marks new lows of the year. What is your view on this title?

For Enel it is essential that the current levels remain at around 6.68 euros. This supportive level represents the average at 200 on the time frame daily and at the same time the average at 50 on the time frame monthly in both cases with a positive inclination.

In our opinion, the stock is trying to maintain its current level and yesterday’s reaction leaves room for recovery hypotheses under the condition that the stock does not descend beyond € 6.56.

In the case of further descents they would find the first supportive area in the zone with extremes at 6.26 and 5.70 euros.

However, on Enel it is also necessary to focus on other elements such as the substantial dividend yield of 6.11%.

Enel is interesting from the point of view of the current and expected dividend. On January 26 there will be the detachment of the interim dividend of € 0.19 out of an expected total of € 0.38 per share.

Returns above the overall market average are an attraction factor for the funds and this in turn translates into buying flows on market excesses.

Are there any stocks that you are following with interest more than others in this market phase? Can you give us some names?

In view of the new industrial plan, we consider Unicredit to be very interesting. The title has shown its strength several times and also yesterday.

The prices have in fact put under pressure a resistance that had formed at 11.27 euros.

It would be optimal for the stock to go above the level of 11.72 euros by the end of December, on the one hand invalidating last month’s decline and on the other returning to pre-pandemic values.

We identify the medium-term target at € 12.61 per share while to monitor are the drops below the level of 10.40 that would lead to the violation of the entire rise that characterizes the stock from the end of October 2020 to today.