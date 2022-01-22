Ftse Mib: new bearish raid in sight. What scenarios?

The week ended with an all down session for European stock exchanges which ended trading in the red, although recovering from intraday lows.

The Ftse100 defended itself better than the others, which fell by 1.4%, while the Cac40 and the Dax reported a decline of 1.75% and 1.94% respectively.

Ftse Mib hit by sells. The week ends with a negative balance

Sales also in Piazza Affari where the Ftse Mib closed trading at 27,061 points, with a drop of 1.84%, after reaching a maximum of 27,315 and a minimum of 26,807 points in the intraday.

The weekly balance was also negative, given that in the last five sessions the blue chip index reported a decrease of 1.75% compared to the close of the previous Friday.

The index at the start of the octave tried to climb the slope, but after the 27,700 area test it started a downward movement, putting pressure on the recent lows just below 27,300 points.

The Ftse Mib thus marked new bottoms for the period, so much so that it dropped to 26,800 points, the lowest of 23 December, and then closed the week just above the 27,000 area.

Ftse Mib in key media test: is there room for a rebound?

After having repeatedly failed to approach the recent top of the area 28,000 / 28,200, the index has started a corrective movement that has become more consistent in the last few sessions, not so much due to the extent of the decline, but due to the pressure exerted on some key levels.

In fact, the Ftse Mib has come to endanger the support area of ​​27,000 / 26,800, on which the short-term evolution will depend.

If the index manages to defend this threshold, then a first rebound towards the 27,200 / 27,300 points first and then towards the 27,500 area will be credible.

Only above this level will the movement become more convincing, with projections towards 27,700 points first and 28,000 points later, with a subsequent projection on the top of the period in the 28,200 area.

Ftse Mib: the risk of new bearish forays is high

At the moment, however, we believe this hypothesis is unlikely and we are more inclined to believe that the Ftse Mib will experience new declines in the short term.

This will be confirmed with a collapse of the area 27,000 / 26,800, prelude to a descent towards 26,500 points first and then towards 26,250 points, where a gap left open on 21 December will be closed.

Below the threshold just indicated, the Ftse Mib will continue to slide towards 26,000 points, with subsequent projection in the 25,500 area.

The market movers in America

On the US macro front, the CFNAI index should be noted for Monday, which in December is expected to rise from 0.37 to 0.5 points.

For the preliminary reading of the manufacturing PMI index it is estimated a drop from 57.7 to 56 points, while the PMI services index should drop from 57.6 to 54 points.

On the corporate side, Halliburton’s results for the last three months of 2021 should be reported before the opening of Wall Street, with an eps expected at 0.34 dollars.

Macro data and events in Europe

In Europe, the preliminary data of the composite PMI index will be released which in January should fall from 53.3 to 52.6 points, while the manufacturing PMI index is expected to decline from 58 to 57.6 points and the PMI index services from 53.1 to 52.1 points.

In Germany, the January manufacturing PMI is estimated to have decreased from 57.4 to 57 points and the services PMI from 48.7 to 48 points.

In France, the manufacturing PMI in January should drop slightly from 55.6 to 55.5 points and the services PMI from 57 to 55.3 points.

To follow in Germany is the auction of government bonds with a maturity of 5 and 11 months for a maximum amount of 3 billion euros for each bond.

The stocks that detach the dividend in Piazza Affari

The first dividends of 2022 are reported in Piazza Affari and two blue chips will be called to this appointment on Monday.

These are Enel Snam which will both separate the interim dividend 2022, to be paid on Wednesday, January 26, in the amount of 0.19 and 0.1048 euros respectively.