Ftse Mib: new impetus, then reversal. Unicredit and Intesa buy?

Below is the interview with Massimiliano De Marco, technical analyst at Robotrend.com, with questions on the Ftse Mib index and some blue chips.

The Ftse Mib has turned back after updating the 2021 highs. Is this just the beginning of a broader correction?

Ideally, having not breached the 27,200 point level we indicated as a watershed, the Ftse Mib index should have at least one momentum to new high before starting a broader correction.

The 27.100-27.200 area still remains the fundamental support, where the midline of the ascending channel that started in March 2020 also passes.

The lower part of the channel, in case of rupture, would be in the area of ​​25,500.

Unicredit lost ground yesterday, while Intesa Sanpaolo rose. What can you tell us about these two titles?

Although the daily momentum remains strong even in overbought territory, the Unicredit hourly chart shows a small divergence of oscillators and price that could suggest a correction.

Area 14.5 euros is a historical support, then transformed into resistance, and some difficulties in continuing an already very steep climb are normal.

Intesa Sanpaolo, on the other hand, seems to be heading towards exceeding € 2.60, a movement that would probably mark the final part of the impulsive rise that started in 2020, and that will perhaps see a significant correction.

What can you tell us about the recent performance of Telecom Italia and STM? What strategies can you suggest for both of us?

Telecom Italia has not found an opportunity to establish a trend after the strong gap-up in November.

If the support at € 0.418 were to break, we would probably see the gap closing completely.

To transmit trust, a break with volumes of 0.50 euros is necessary.

Instead, STM’s assault on the all-time high seems to have come to an end: it is not clear if there will be a new attempt (the signal would exceed 44.5) or if instead the title is destined for a greater correction, as in the case in which it should yield. 40.5 euros.

Which stocks are you following most closely in this market phase? Which ones do you recommend to look at now?

Compared to the stocks reported last week, Stellantis remains strong and looking for a new high.

A2A remains interesting with a tight stop and also Leonardo, in case of breaking of the bull flag in formation.

There are few clear structures, in a market that appears less toned in components than it looks when looking at the overall index alone.