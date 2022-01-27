Ftse Mib: new lows expected. Enel, ENI and Saipem, what to do?

Below is the interview with Sante Pellegrino, an independent trader, to whom we asked some questions on the current situation of the markets and in particular of Piazza Affari.

The Ftse Mib closed with a poor rebound yesterday after the collapse on Monday. How does the scenario change in Piazza Affari and what to expect now?

Two weeks ago in Piazza Affari there was a cyclical change which unfortunately led to a change of direction.

This cyclicality should last at least until mid-February, when we will try to understand if the markets will be able to find a way out of this bearish trigger or if, on the contrary, a completely negative phase has begun and therefore we will have to operate defending ourselves.

For the Ftse Mib the double maximum in the area 27,750 / 28,000 was very precise, with a negative divergence that was felt twice.

Despite the first lunge of the index up to 26,000 points, we managed to bounce up to a step from 28,000 points and then back down in a shorter time.

It must be said that a completely new scenario opens up for the markets and now the Ftse Mib will absolutely have to defend the support at 25,500 points, under penalty of a lunge up to 24,500 points first and then even around 22,500 points.

On the upside there will be credible developments only above the 27,500 points which at the moment are still quite far away.

What can you tell us about the recent performance of the Dax and the S & P500? What are your short-term expectations?

For the Dax, after the collapse below the support of 15,500 points, there was a bearish acceleration up to a support of 14,835 points.

There is an attempt to rebound, with the index above the very important threshold of 15,000 points, but to be able to reposition ourselves in a quieter phase it will be well to wait for the overcoming of 15,750 points first and 16,000 points later.

A more bearish scenario opens up for the S & P500 as the break of the support at 4,500 points opens the way to a negative trend.

Only above 4,500 points can we consider ourselves almost lucky not to go lower, on the contrary, below 4,625 points there could be resistances such as to make it clear if the bear will actually be the master of the next trends.

Is Enel still attractive after the detachment of the dividend? What can you tell us about this title?

For Enel, the support of € 6.65 is interesting, from which it must attempt a rebound, but it will only be the closing of the gap at € 6.9 that will restore strength, but even more above the € 7 we will find some peace for the title.

How do you assess the current setup of ENI and Saipem and what strategies can you suggest for both?

ENI is in a negative version below the resistance of 13.2 euros, with the risk of drops up to the support of 12.6 euros.

Compared to other titles, however, ENI has done less harm at the moment, but must overcome the very important swing of 13.35 euros to feel lucky.

Below 12.5 euros for ENI will open a bearish scenario with projections up to 11.7 euros.

For Saipem, I would like to point out the important support at 1.92 euros, below which we will be negative, while above we can hope for a return to the area of ​​2.2 euros.

Below € 1.9 the stock risks an acceleration towards the lower supports at 1.8 euros first and then at 1.73 euros.

Are there any securities in the financial sector that you want to point out to us at this stage?

I am following FinecoBank for which there is a risk of a drop down to 13.5 euros, while only above 16 euros the situation could change, but not that much.

A look also at Poste Italiane which on Monday broke the fundamental support of 11.4 euros, with subsequent landing in the 11 euro area.

The violation of this threshold will also open the door to a drop of up to 10.5 euros.