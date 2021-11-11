Ftse Mib, Nexi and CNH lead the rises

The Milan stock exchange today closed the session just above par: the performance of the shares stands out on the Ftse Mib Nexi, up 4.26% after the quarter, and by CNH Industrial, which with + 4.37% capitalized the go-ahead for the prospectus for the listing of Iveco Group.

After the increase to levels not seen for 30 years achieved byUS inflation, European stock exchanges were affected by fears of an acceleration of the withdrawal process of extraordinary stimuli.

In correspondence with the stop on trading in Europe, the Brent futures share down by 0.12% to 82.5 dollars a barrel while on the currency the Eurodollar falls to 1.14607 (-0.15%).

Borsa Milano Oggi, update at 17:45: Ftse Mib, Nexi and CNH top performers

The session of the Ftse Mib closed in 27,633.2 points, + 0.26% compared to the previous figure.

On the fourth and penultimate day of placement of the Btp Futura 2033, the Treasury put on the market BTP 2024 and 2029: the first saw the yield increase by 3 cents to -0.16% while the second recorded an increase of 12 cents to 0.60%.

The BTP-Bund spread did not register significant changes, confirming itself at 117 basis points.

Update 12:45 pm: Ftse Mib, Nexi top performer

The Dax and the Cac40 both recorded a + 0.1% while the Ftse Mib fell by 0.13%.

Today two big names like Assicurazioni Generali (+ 0.39%) and Poste Italiane (-1.84%) lifted the veil on the accounts as at 30 September.

A little while ago it was the turn of Nexi (+ 3.07%), who did not take long to earn the title of the most purchased title. In the nine months, the payment company has seen Ebitda rise by 12.3% while the turnover marked a + 9.6%.

On the fourth and penultimate day of placement of the Btp Futura 2033, the Treasury put on the market BTP 2024 and 2029: the first saw the yield increase by 3 cents to -0.16% while the second recorded an increase of 12 cents to 0.60%.

Future Wall Street: positive opening expected

Two and a half hours after the start of trading, the derivative on the Dow Jones recorded a + 0.11%, the one on the S & P500 advanced by 0.36% and the future on the Nasdaq rose by 0.61%.

Update 9:25 am: Ftse Mib, Generali in a decisive rise

The Ftse100 starts with a -0.24%, the Dax is flat, the Cac40 registers a -0.11% and our Ftse Mib advances by the 0.07% to 27,581.16 points.

Among the companies that presented the quarterly data, Assicurazioni Generali stands out, with + 1.52% the best performance in the blue chip basket. In the nine months, the Lion of Trieste recorded profits up 74% to 2.25 billion of Euro.

Day of numbers also for Poste Italiane (-2.48%), which in presenting the numbers of the quarter has revised upwards the 2021 targets.

Among others, appointment with the accounts also for A2A (-1.25%), Nexi (-0.17%), Pirelli (-0.47%) and Prysmian (-0.48%).

On the fourth and penultimate day of placement of the Btp Futura 2033, requests in the first three days amounted to 2.67 billion euros (4.68 in the third edition), the Treasury will put on the market BTP 2024 and 2029 for a maximum amount of 5.75 billion.

The spread increased by over 2%, up to 119 points.

Asia stock exchanges: Tokyo returns to rise

The Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng, shares up 0.98%, the China A50 posted + 2.08% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with -0.57%.

An increase of 0.59% for Tokyo, where the Nikkei closed at 29,277.86 points.

Wall Street: decided minus sign for the Nasdaq

New session of weakness for the indices on Wall Street: the Dow Jones recorded a drop of 0.66%, the S & P500 fell by 0.82% and the Nasdaq showed a -1.66%.