Ftse Mib: no Christmas rally? Telecom, Intesa and STM buy?

Below is the interview with Sante Pellegrino, an independent trader, to whom we asked some questions on the current situation of the markets and in particular of Piazza Affari.

The Ftse Mib continues to retreat and today has dropped to put pressure on the 27,000 area as well. What are the expectations in the short term?

We have entered a new cyclical phase for all world markets and the Ftse Mib, after the decline that started from the recent tops, immediately found resistance around the 27.330 area.

From this level it has been pushed down to the support of 26,900 points and is trying to create a good base from which to start again around 27,000 points.

The more there is accumulation on this level, the more the index will be ready for the Christmas rally which, however, can only happen under two conditions.

On the one hand, it will be necessary to overcome the 27,350 points first and the 27,800 points after, with the goal of 28,440 points and 29,400 points thereafter.

The premise, however, I repeat, is that the 27,350 and 27,800 points have been exceeded, on the contrary, under the support of 26,800 points, it will return to the downside, with the Ftse Mib which could fall to the area of ​​26,100.

My idea is that before the end of the year the index could give life to a climb that should be the last bullish leg.

What can you tell us about the recent performance of the Dax and the S & P500 and what are the short-term expectations for both?

Negative turn for the Dax which retraces below 16,000 points and could now lean on the support of 15,650 points.

Alternatively, above 16,000 points, the Dax will return to setting new highs, after exceeding the swing resistance at 16,300 points.

For the S & P500, the 4,650-point area must not be abandoned for a return above 4,745 points and a final extension up to 4,800 points.

Is there any banker who is monitoring in particular at this stage?

I am following Intesa Sanpaolo and I would like to point out that it is important to reach 2.31 euros as a base to start over and go back to testing the resistance of 2.4 euros.

Only above this level will we have some reassurance to then aim for 2.48 / 2.52 euros, while below 2.31 euros Intesa Sanpaolo will drop to more dangerous supports at 2.18 euros.

Telecom Italia remains under the lens after yesterday’s spectacular leap. What can you tell us about this title?

For Telecom Italia we point out an accumulation zone around the 0.31 euro area, from which a strong rebound started, dictated above all by the news relating to the friendly takeover bid by KKR at 0.0505 euro per share.

Now to see what will happen, because the golden share remains in the hands of the state and Vivendi has proposed for a long-term project and not for a dematerialization of the title.

STM today reverses after having marked new highs of the year. Is it late to speak on this title?

STM is very interesting, but it has created a negative divergence, going to lean on the support at 44.2 euros, from which it will either bounce back to 46.3 euros, or it will continue to fall to 41.25 euros, but we have support to 43 euros which should retain the title.

Are there other titles that you want to tell us about in Piazza Affari?

I am following FinecoBank which has folded down, drawing an island reversal and is now on very important supports.

The 16.3 euro area is a truly significant support, the abandonment of which will open the door to a decline towards 15.5 euro.

With the holding of 16.3 euros FinecoBank will be able to bounce towards 17 euros first and 17.5 euros later.

Among the BTPs, are there some that deserve to be followed more than others at this stage?

Among the BTPs it is good to start observing the one with a maturity of 2051 because it is on a strong support base which is that of 96.5.

Above this threshold we are positive for a resistance target of 99, beyond which it could rise to 102.

Below 95, on the other hand, the 2051 BTP will risk falling to 92.5.