Ftse Mib on new tops: and now? The buy title of the week

The Ftse Mib marks new highs of the year and the view for analysts remains positive, but watch out for the short term. Here is a title to bet on.

Another plus sign for the European stock exchanges which even today are moving just above parity after the positive start of the eve.

EU stock markets still positive, the Ftse Mib lags behind

The Ftse100 rises by 0.18%, preceded by the Dax and the Cac40 which move hand in hand, with a progress of 0.3% and 0.29%, while the Ftse Mib lags behind and is satisfied with a fractional rise of 0.03%, after updating the highs of the year, with an intraday top one step away from 28,000 points.

The European lists are trying to follow up yesterday’s rise, when the week started with a substantially positive tone.

Ftse Mib: here’s what to watch this week

The main markets of the Old Continent yesterday found support in the better-than-expected Chinese macro data: industrial production in October rose by 3.5% compared to the 3% forecast, while retail sales grew by 4.9% against the 3.7% accounted for by the financial community.

Equita SIM highlights that on the macro front, the next relevant data of the week will be those relating to retail sales in the United States, where various speeches from Fed members are also expected that could provide signals on the prospects for future monetary policy.

Ftse Mib: volatility in the short term, but the view remains positive

In the short term, the analysts of the Milanese SIM expect that the start of tapering in the United States could lead to a phase of market volatility.

Experts confirm their positive view on the markets, with solid economic growth in 2022l in the order of 4.3% in the European Union and 4% in the United States and expansionary fiscal policies.

Equita SIM looks specifically favorably on Italy, which boasts a drastically improved risk profile thanks also to the appointment of Mario Draghi as head of the Government.

ENAV: a stock to buy on fundamentals

Based on the fundamental analysis, the analysts of the Milanese SIM recommend the purchase of ENAV which just last Friday was included in the small cap portfolio.

In the wake of the third quarter accounts, the experts changed strategy on the stock, changing the rating from “hold” to “buy”, with a target price raised to 4.5 to 5.2 euros.

Equita SIM analysts explain that their positive view on ENAV is based on several factors, first and foremost cash generation and faster-than-expected deleverage thanks to the recovery of air traffic;

The free cash flow yield at 2023 is expected to be 10%, with an estimate by 2023 for the negative net financial position of € 235 million and a net debt / Ebitda ratio of 0.9 times.

Worth noting is the increase in the probability of dividend distribution in 2022 and the lower regulatory risk, which implies a lower beta, as the RP3 regulation is close to approval in a scenario of improving traffic.

Added to this is the increase in Terminal Value, thanks to better visibility on traffic and regulation, which allows ENAV to focus on the business plan and cost efficiency.