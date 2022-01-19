Ftse Mib one step away from the lunge. Buy Unicredit or Intesa?

Below is the interview with Sante Pellegrino, an independent trader, to whom we asked some questions on the current situation of the markets and in particular of Piazza Affari.

The Ftse Mib is once again putting pressure on the lows of the period touched recently. What to expect in the next sessions?

The Ftse Mib is currently in a fairly lateral channel between the resistance of 27,750 points and the support around 27,200 points.

In this particular phase there is an accumulation of volatility that could explode upwards only above the 27,750 points of Ftse Mib, to hit the 28,100 points first and then to the 28,500 area.

However, if the index were to abandon the support of 27,200 points first and after that of the 27,000 area, it would even go down to the 26,000 area.

It must be said that Piazza Affari is emotionally taken by the presidential elections: if the new Head of State were to please the market, he will raise the Ftse Mib, otherwise it could go down and even a lot.

How do you assess the current organization of Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo and what strategies can you suggest for both?

Intesa Sanpaolo still enjoys an excellent bullish intonation, but must overcome the resistance barrier of 2.58 / 2.6 euros.

Only beyond this threshold will the stock be able to push itself towards much higher levels, with the possibility of going up to the 2.8 euro area.

Under the support of 2.5 euros, Intesa Sanpaolo could immediately fall to 2.4 euros.

For Unicredit, I would like to point out a new support in formation in the 13.5 euro area, whose stability will favor a rebound to go and test the 14 / 14.2 euro again.

In case of violation of the 13.5 euros, Unicredit will drop to 12.75 euros.

Generali remains under the lent in the wake of the latest corporate events. What is your view on this title?

Generali is confirmed as one of the best titles in Piazza Affari in terms of graphics.

The stock is holding back the supportive base of 18.5 euros and only the abandonment of this threshold could make it slide down to 18 euros.

On the contrary, a return above 18.8 euros will favor a climb up to 19 euros in the first place.

Telecom Italia has been in the crosshairs of the bears for some sessions now. Better stay away?

Telecom Italia has overcome the bearish swing at € 0.425 and with confirmations below € 0.415 it will risk an acceleration until the gap in the € 0.35 area closes.

Only a return above € 0.45 / € 0.462 can bring back a certain appeal to Telecom Italia.

Are there other titles that you want to tell us about in Piazza Affari?

A look at Stellantis, struggling with very important resistances that are making themselves felt.

From the current levels either it will rise much higher or it will come back down even quickly, but in the meantime the title marks new tops for the period around 19.3 euros.

Only a return below the support of 18.3 euros will have negative implications for Stellantis, while above 19.25 / 19.3 euros it will rise again towards 19.7 euros.